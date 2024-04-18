Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Replays have given the Cup some of its most historic moments down the years, and some of the biggest paydays ever experienced by lower league and non-league clubs who can transform their whole future with a game away to one of the big boys.

But now a move has been announced that will abolish all replays from the first round proper onwards – part of a new agreement between the FA and the Premier League which will see an extra £33m going to grassroots football from the top flight each season.

The FA had already scrapped replays from the fifth round onwards and said the move to ditch them altogether had been agreed “in light of changes to the calendar driven by the expanded Uefa competitions”.

Horsham in action at Barnsley in this season's FA Cup | Picture: Natalie Mayhew

Football figures have been quick to react and if you think non-league managers, players and fans don’t mind the move, as the qualifying rounds still have replays, think again.

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola tweeted to say: “Absolutely disgraceful. The FA showing once again that they are not fit for purpose.”

Di Paola’s Horsham played Barnsley in a home replay in this season’s first round – the type of game that will no longer take place, with ties being settled at the first game.

Mark Barrett, Horsham FC committee vice-chairman, said on X: “Just a reminder that not only did our televised FA Cup replay generate revenue, it raised the profile of the club, the off-shoots of which will continue to be felt at @HorshamFC and its community for years to come! Complete s*** show FA!”

Ringmer AFC chief Mark Hutchings said on X: “Every day the Premier League becomes more and more like FIFA.. greed.”

Dean Cox, who played for Brighton, Leyton Orient and Crawley and has been at a number of Sussex clubs in playing and management roles, tweeted: “No FA Cup replays… Poor decision, had so many great experiences playing at Premier League grounds because of them.

"It’s what lower league footballers/clubs/fans dream of doing, taking that and money lower league clubs can make from it to sustain and operate and improve their clubs.”

Sussex non-league blogger Trevor Knell added: “More soul selling from the FA , rounds that don't even include PL clubs, all for £33m.”

Dorking chief Marc White told Sky Sports News: "The minority have driven a huge decision and it's affected an awful lot of clubs across the country today.”

Nicola Palios, vice-chairman of Tranmere Rovers, said on X: “The FA and the @premierleague have reached an agreement to suit themselves further at the expense of the rest of the football pyramid. Fixed it for you. Bring on the regulator and make sure it has some teeth before the @premierleague strangle the pyramid.”