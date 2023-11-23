Horsham FC were ‘absolutely electric’ in Saturday’s historic FA Trophy second round win at Bracknell Town.

That’s the view of proud Hornets manager Dominic Di Paola after goals from Charlie Hester-Cook, Elliott Romain and Dan Ajakaiye fired Horsham into the third round for the first time.

Hester-Cook’s early effort gave the Hornets a half-time lead before Romain and Ajakaiye wrapped up a consummate 3-0 victory in the second half.

Horsham will host Southern League outfit AFC Totton in the next round on Saturday, December 9.

Di Paola said: “It’s another historical box ticked. I’m always keen to do those sorts of things. As a management team, it’s nice to have all these things where we get these moments.

“The club is almost 150 years old and is a big Sussex club so you always feel proud when you do stuff that’s not been done before.

“I thought we were absolutely electric on Saturday. For me, that’s my stereotypical blueprint of my team. That’s how I want us to play.

“They’re a really good side. They should be in the mix in that league but we were just so good. I don’t think they quite knew what hit them, which is a nice feeling as a manager. It doesn’t happen often.

“It should have been more than three. [Reece] Meekums should have scored, we’ve had two or three counter attack breaks where we were a bit slower on the cross to allow the attacker to tap home.

“We were really dominant against a good team away from home.”

The Hornets followed up their excellent performance in Berkshire with a dramatic 1-0 home win over Margate in the Isthmian Premier.

Ajakaiye’s goal three minutes from time moved Horsham to within four points of the play-offs.

The ninth-placed Hornets have four games in hand over Hastings, who sit fifth and occupy the final play-off spot.

Di Paola said: “It was the perfect example of what we’re up against in our league. Margate came for a point minimum, but if they could pinch one they would be happy.

“It was quite a defensive, sort of negative shape that we found hard to break down.

“But credit to the boys, we said to be patient. They kept plugging away and we got one at the end.

“It’s tough, this league. They’re all quite good sides and when they set their stall out like that they can be really hard to beat and that’s what we faced on Tuesday night.

“It wasn’t quite clicking for us in the final third. We haven’t had a lot of time to train in the last six weeks and I think it’s showing a little bit. We need to get back on the training pitch on Thursday and work on our attacking patterns.

“It’s not the boys’ fault, we just need to give ourselves a bit more of a chance. Sometimes I feel we overcomplicate our attacking play so we need to get that drilled back into the boys.”