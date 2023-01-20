'Absolutely outstanding' - New Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey praises owners WAGMI United after first week in charge

Scott Lindsey has praised Crawley Town’s owners WAGMI United as ‘absolutely outstanding’ after his first week in charge.

WAGMI United’s decisions since their takeover of Crawley in April last year haven’t been received in the most positive ways, as they sit 21st in League Two under their third permanent manager of this season. Lindsey however, Crawley’s newest managerial appointment and after his first week in charge, said, “I’ve got to be honest with you, the owners (WAGMI United) have been absolutely outstanding.

“I’ve spoken to them a lot and they have been really supportive. Chris (Galley, the club’s Director of Football ) as well has been very supportive. Everybody wants the same thing here and that is success. Whether it’s for myself, the staff, the players, the fans and the owners. All I want is for everybody to get on and role in the same direction. It will be an easier task if we do that.”

Lindsey joined Crawley from promotion-fighting Swindon Town last Wednesday to replace the shock departure of Matthew Etherington. Last Saturday, his first game was postponed against Doncaster Rovers, nevertheless giving him a full week with his new squad.

“I think the boys have really worked hard,” said Lindsey, reflecting on his time so far. “There are certain things that I need to improve, certain aspects of their professionalism that needs to improve which is quite clear to see.

“We need to become more professional around the place and more hard working. It’s something that I’m going to keep beating the drum until we get to where we want to be, and that’s us safe.”

Crawley have only five wins from their opening 24 games this season. Whilst at Swindon, Lindsey was able to double that tally (10) in less fixtures with nearly half the defeats of the Reds.

