Adam Hinshelwood's Rebels return: Worthing's worst kept secret is out - and it's a win, win for everyone

So the worst kept secret in Worthing is out … Adam Hinshelwood is returning to Woodside Road to manage Worthing FC for the third time.

It’s been a week since former boss Chris Agutter quit the Rebels for National League strugglers Sutton United and speculation was rife as to who would follow him into the Woodside Road hotseat.

When the dust settles and everything falls into place, Hinsh’s return will be widely accepted that it’s a win win situation for all concerned.

It’s 18 months since Hinshelwood departed Worthing for big-spending York City, and a large chunk of the compensation the Rebels received for their highly rated boss helped finance the impressive new North Stand at Woodside Road.

Adam Hinshelwood in his previous spell at Woodside Road | Picture: Mike Gunn

While Adam certainly pulled up trees in Yorkshire the relationship with the Minster Men’s chairman was never going to be a long-term affair, and while there was a degree of shock when Hinshelwood and City parted company after only four games this season, was anyone that really surprised?

Worthing for their part recruited the highly rated Agutter and another play-off spot was secured last season, although Worthing ended up by eliminated at home by Maidstone United.

While Agutter’s contract extension in the summer to 2029 raised more than one eyebrow, it has proved to be a masterstroke by the Woodside board.

Quite simply in the space of 18 months, look at what has happened now Hinsh’s return is confirmed…

Arguably Worthing’s best ever manager departed the club, with the compensation helping finance extensive ground improvements, and last week Worthing received a large release fee from Sutton United for Agutter’s services ... and the aforementioned Worthing boss has returned to his spiritual home – and it hasn’t cost the club a penny.

If Carlsberg did football clubs….