Hinshelwood returns as Worthing FC manager

Adam Hinshelwood has been confirmed as the new Worthing FC manager.

As hinted at on sussexworld.co.uk earlier in the day, the 41-year-old returns for a third spell in the Woodside Road hotseat following an 18-month spell as manager of York City, who he led to a second-place finish in the National League Premier last season.

He replaces Chris Agutter, who replaced Hinshelwood at the end of the 2023-24 season and led the Rebels to their third successive play-off place. Agutter left last week to go to National League Premier side Sutton.

Worthing said in a statement on their website: “Hinshelwood has signed a contract through to May 2028, with his first match back in the dugout being Monday’s FA Cup fourth round qualifying tie with Forest Green Rovers at the Sussex Transport Community Stadium.

"One of the club’s most successful managers, he won the Isthmian League Premier Division title – and with it, promotion to National League South in 2022 – as well as the Sussex Senior Challenge Cup in 2023.”

Hinshelwood told the Worthing FC media: “I have had some good offers in the last few weeks but when I received the call from Nathan last week I knew the time was right for me to return to the club that has given me so many great memories. It’s an honour to be leading this wonderful club again – it’s come such a long way in such a short space of time.

It’s a nice feeling to be working with such good people again and I can’t wait to be back in the dugout at Woodside.”

Chairman, Barry Hunter said: “We are thrilled with this move – it’s the start of a new era. We are clear with our objective, which hasn’t changed – to secure promotion to the National League as soon as is feasible.

"In our discussions with Adam, we recognised that we are both in completely different and more advanced places than we were just 18 months ago. As a club, we are almost unrecognisable (on and off the pitch) compared with when Adam left, while he has unsurprisingly proved himself at National League level.

“Naturally, we’re aware Adam will remain a target for clubs higher up the pyramid. However, as we have recently learned, all our managers attract interest – that comes with our growing reputation and we need to embrace it.”

Worthing said Hinshelwood first took the reins in December 2013, and his initial spell in charge helped shape one of the club’s enduring values – giving opportunities to and developing young players.

"He brought in the likes of Will Hendon, Corey Heath, Omar Bugiel, Ben Pope, and Lloyd Dawes, who formed the core of the squad that achieved promotion from the Isthmian League South East Division following his departure,” the club said.

"During his second spell he also played a huge role in developing the club’s reputation of playing an attractive brand of possession-based, attacking football.”

Football Director Nathan Bowen added: “Hinsh will ensure continuity with the squad, our playing style and our ambitions.

“Having been through this process not too long ago, we were already clear about our criteria and Adam was the standout candidate to take the team forward.”

More to come on this story on this website in the coming days.