Addai: Crawley Town will fight to death to stay in Football League

Crawley had Corey Addai to thank for their clean sheet in their 0-0 home draw against Bradford as he produced a handful of important saves, including an incredible close range save in the first-half. And afterwards the keeper vowed the Reds would ‘fight to the death’ to avoid relegation out of the Football League.

By Coren Blackburn
Published 8th Apr 2023, 13:41 BST

He was named Man of the Match, and was pleased with the team’s performance – which bos Scott Lindsey also praised, saying the side’s passion and commitment deserved more. The point could yet be vital – for Hartlepool, who remain second from bottom, won on Good Friday to move level on points with the Reds.

Addai said: “It’s a really good point. They’re a good side and they’re pushing for promotion. I thought the boys were excellent in front of me. Hard-working, everyone knew their jobs, we looked organised and it was a really positive performance from everyone in the team.

“We want to stay up, so we’re going to fight to the death, and that’s what it’s going to take. It’s very tight at the bottom of the league, but if we continue with this fight, we’re always going to get points. I thought we were unlucky not to get three at the end, we were applying pressure when they had a man sent off. We were sustaining attacks, but we didn’t get a goal today.”

Corey Addai was the Reds' star man v Bradford | Picture: GettyCorey Addai was the Reds' star man v Bradford | Picture: Getty
Corey Addai was the Reds' star man v Bradford | Picture: Getty

Addai was also full of praise for Harry Ransom, who came back into centre-back for the Reds: “I think Harry was great, he’s a top player. He’s been unfortunate not to get more minutes as of late, but he’s come in today and done a fantastic job in front of me, so I’m really proud of him.”

Addai relived his magnificent save in the first-half when Bradford looked certain to score: “A lot of it is instinct. He went to smash it, so I just had to try to make myself as big as possible, and I managed to get a good, solid two hands on it to send it behind. It was a good save, but it’s my job at the gaffer tells me!

"It gives me massive confidence, after a tough result, conceding four at Mansfield, obviously as a goalkeeper that looks terrible. The gaffer’s trusted me, and I’m proud to give a good performance for him and for the club.”

Football LeagueBradfordHartlepool