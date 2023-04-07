Scott Lindsey says Crawley Town will be ‘fine’ if they carry on playing like they did in Good Friday’s 0-0 draw at home to Bradford – on a day when Hartlepool’s win saw the sides go level on points in the battle to avoid the second relegation spot.

Lindsey gave his thoughts as the Reds earned a hard-fought draw against promotion hopefuls Bradford City. It was a good point for the Reds against a strong Bradford side, but Hartlepool’s win against Grimsby means they are now level on points with Crawley, with only goal difference keeping the Reds out of the relegation zone currently.

Lindsey was pleased with the performance and point, despite Hartlepool gaining ground on them: “I thought we played well. We were potentially the better side. We’re probably coming off a little disappointed not to take all three points.

"We didn’t create loads, but the way we played, the passion we showed and the commitment the players put in was deserved of more than a point. But it’s a point against a really good side, so we take it and move on.”

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey | Getty

“We look good at home. We’ve marked the rest of the games we have at home as potential wins for us because we feel this place is a tough place to come, and it was tough for Bradford. I thought we really performed well. We put them under immense pressure, got plenty of balls in the box, I think we looked good today.”

“I work with the lads every day. I know what they want, and that’s to not get relegated. So it’s important that we keep fighting for the badge, for the supporters and for the club. I know the results from the other games have not been great but we can’t control that, we can only control what we do, and if we play like that we’ll be fine.”

There was a feisty edge to the game but Lindsey added: “I didn’t mind the bit of needle. I think it helps when you know you’ve got to win a game or come away with points. I think it helped us today and I don’t mind it. I don’t mind it on the sidelines either.