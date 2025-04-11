Adrenaline is the fuel as Eastbourne Borough enter final straight of promotion race

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne Borough’s quest for promotion gets ever tighter, and more compelling by the week. But with four league games to go, the squad is in great shape, and the supporters are holding on tight.

Think logically. These next four games are not really different from the previous forty-two. Eleven against eleven. Thorough preparation, high levels of fitness and energy, intelligent teamwork. Of course, the strong nerves are absolutely crucial to succeeding – but this final push should be pure adrenaline.

The Sports travel tomorrow (Saturday) to St Albans City, who are themselves desperate for points – but for the wrong reasons.

Safery in numbers: Eastbourne Borough on the ball in their win over Weymouth - picture by Lydia Redman

The Saints have underachieved, chopped and changed both playing squads and managers, and they are wobbling on the very edge of the relegation precipice. Clarence Park – a genuinely historic football ground with its timber-beamed stands and its slightly sloping grass pitch – will witness a seriously tight contest.

But Murray’s squad will travel with confidence. Recent form has been mostly impressive, marred only by that sluggish defeat at Dorking Wanderers, and above all, the team are scoring goals. Another four last weekend, in a commanding win over Weymouth, with George Alexander in sharp form at the top of the team.

And then, of course, comes the Good Friday showdown with Worthing, at a ReachTV Stadium which promises to be packed tight. The Rebels slipped up last week, losing to new leaders Truro City, but they are experienced and full of goal threats.

The Sports will then complete their league programme with an Easter Monday trip to Salisbury and a final home fixture with Weston-super-Mare. The Somerset Seagulls have winched their way into the play-off race – which remains too close to call. Just two points span Truro, Dorking, Borough and Worthing, with Torquay, Maidstone and Boreham Wood also still in pursuit.

Murray may find himself without two players, Moussa Diarra and Courtney Clarke, who both face possible suspension after an altercation as the teams left the Priory Lane pitch at the end of the Weymouth victory. The outcome was still unclear as the Herald went to press. But Borough’s injury list is short and the squad has enough bodies – and easily enough talent and impetus – to finish the season with a thrilling flourish.

The manager has a strong bond, not only with his players but with the ebullient supporters who have “joined the journey” in such numbers. Many are new to the club, while other Borough loyalists have longer history with non-league. Never mind the Gaffer and the players – how would the fans cope with promotion?

After all, Eastbourne Borough are sailing in uncharted – or untested – waters. For two decades, the Sports have enjoyed a comfort zone of Step Two football. Yes, there were three seasons of adventure in the National League – then called the Conference Premier – between 2009 and 2011. That was challenging, in logistics and also in the financial strain of travelling far afield and competing with full-time opponents.

Luton Town away on a Boxing Day. AFC Wimbledon at home in a packed Priory Lane in August sunshine. Three successive victories in three seasons over Wrexham – yes, really – and another three over York City. And we’ll not even mention Mansfield Town, with a canny midfielder named Adam Murray (who actually scored at the Lane).

The whole experience was rather like that moment, midway through your holiday charter flight, when you suddenly think: hang on, this aircraft weighs 35 tons and it’s 28,000 feet up. What are we doing up here?

But most supporters really would not have swapped that high-level footballing journey for Tonbridge Angels on a Tuesday night. And it may just happen again.

All to play for? Absolutely!