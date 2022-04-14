AFC Uckfield edge out Alfold - Ringmer scuttled by Sidley

In the net - but it's the keeper not the ball

AFC Uckfield Town 1 Alfold 0

SCFL Premier Division

AFC Uckfield secured victory in their last home game of the season as Luke Blewden’s second-half goal saw off Alfold.

The Oakmen were the better team and brushed away some demons by ending a run of five home games without scoring.

Concerns about breaking that record may have risen when Jacob Feasey was unavailable, but in makeshift strikers Jamie Wilkes and Jack Walder, the hosts used grit and experience to break down Fold.

The game began in low-key circumstances, with neither side having a genuine sight of goal early on.

Uckfield’s best chances in the half came through set pieces and a lax pass from Alfold goalkeeper Josh Page which Wilkes should have punished, but overall,

Page’s saves were largely routine.

On the half-hour, the visitors were forced to withdraw captain Jamie Chesworth, with his injury causing a reshuffle in the ranks.

With neither side truly threatening before half-time, the second half needed to be better, and it soon was.

Ellis Wright lifted a shot just over the bar early on, while he and George Cook went close with free kicks.

The breakthrough finally came in the 55th minute, when Walder earned a corner with a smart snap-shot at Page’s near-post.

Wright whipped in the delivery from the right and found captain Blewden, who rose highest from six yards out to plant a header in, his sixth goal of the season.

Uckfield should have capitalised on more of their chances after the goal, with a string of free kicks and several promising moves into the Alfold box just going awry.

For the visitors, it was a frustrating afternoon without a shot on target.

Uckfield goalkeeper Jason Tibble and his defence wouldn’t complain, however, as they secured an eighth home clean sheet of the season, and a fifth in their last six games at The Oaks.

The Oakmen will be hoping that the positive records keep on rolling in their next fixture, a visit to Eastbourne Town, tomorrow at 3pm.

AFC Uckfield Town: Tibble, Cook, L. Wright, Parsons, Hover, Williams, Pearson (Blackford, 71’), Blewden (C), Walder (Bignell, 82’), Wilkes, E. Wright (Dennis, 90+2’). Unused: Coleman, Mintrim

Sidley United 6 Ringmer 1

Mid Sussex premier

In a game billed as a title decider, Ringmer suffered their heaviest defeat of the campaign against a Sidley team who have led for much of the season.

Sidley’s dominance of the first 15 minutes had begun to wane and Ringmer were looking a growing attacking threat until an own goal saw the deadlock broken on 36 minutes, captain Hunt unable to adjust away from a rebounded effort.

A second own goal, a deflected header from a corner, followed two minutes later, before Ellis, who appeared to be in an offside position, slotted home on 44 minutes.

Ringmer’s frustration was compounded by a number of missed chances created through dynamic attacking play. Ruda (twice), Sowter and Plummer all threatened the Sidley goal late in the half.

To their credit Ringmer started the second half in a positive frame of mind and on 51 minutes David Altendorff’s header cannoned off the underside of the bar before being cleared from the goal line.

On 53 minutes MoM Marcin Ruda was felled inside the Sidley area and duly converted the penalty to bring Ringmer within two goals of parity.

As Ringmer pressed for a second Sidley found joy on the counter attack and put the game beyond doubt as their strength in depth proved decisive in this fixture, as it has throughout the season.

Ringmer, who in spite of defeat have secured the runners-up position in the division, have a free weekend this week before hosting Westfield in the final game of the MSFL Premier Division campaign on Saturday, April 23 (1pm).

Eastbourne Rangers Res 4 Ringmer AFC Res 0

Having secured the Division 2 South League title without kicking a ball the previous week, Ringmer twos were already on the party bus to Brighton as they were blown away by a very impressive Eastbourne Rangers side chasing a second place finish.