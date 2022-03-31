Rignmer AFC narrow gap to Mid Sussex premier leaders

Holland Sports 1-1 Ringmer AFC

A heavily depleted Ringmer closed the gap on leaders Sidley United who lost at home to Southwick, albeit amongst frustration that the point gained wasn’t all three.

Having twice been thwarted by the weather, Ringmer finally made the long trip north to Holland Sports eager to build on a convincing early season home win. Both sides fielded much changed line ups in comparison to that early September fixture. Ringmer continued to balance a half dozen long term injuries by giving experience to youth team players, and Holland rebuild following the mid-season departure of their management team.

Ringmer AFC were held by Holland Sports

The game itself was not a classic, a difficult playing surface and blustery conditions didn’t help either side. Holland edged the number of attacking phases but neither side threatened their opponent’s goal with any great purpose. Ringmer’s MoM Josh Sudan, introduced on 20 minutes, providing a performance of intensity and command of the ball that belied his youth team status, and a template for the second half.

The second half saw Ringmer on the front foot aided by a tailwind. The best move of the game saw the dominant Marcin Ruda finish with ease from the inside left position. A late offside flag ruling the goal out. With twenty minutes left to play Holland took the lead, a counter attacking move was squared to Hill who beat the offside trap to finish clinically. A momentary lull in proceedings was followed by Ringmer returning to attacking play. With Strutt, Sowter, Ruda, Stephen, Ghosh and Fyffe all now playing attacking roles an equaliser came with twelve minutes remaining. Sowter found Ruda who followed in a parried strike to level proceedings. As Ringmer threw caution to the wind a clear-cut change would not fall to a Ringmer player and both sides had to settle for a point, Holland visibly more satisfied with the outcome.

After a run of nine away fixtures Ringmer host Sedlescombe Rangers in their penultimate home fixture of the season on Saturday 2nd April (13.30 ko).

Ringmer: Taylor, Conrath, Ashwood (Fyffe), Bines, Duke, Plummer (Sudan), Strutt, Ruda, Stephen (Hobbs), Ghosh, Sowter.

MoM: Ruda

SPORTING 2-0 RINGMER AFC 2s

Ringmer bowed out of the Junior Charity Cup at Quarter Final stage in controversial fashion after a very tight and competitive game.

A mix of player ineligibility for cup games, suspensions and late 1st team calls ups, it was a much changed second team from the brilliant previous league win. The squad included 6 players aged under 18, including 2nd team debuts for U17 players Wills Berry and Conor MacDonald.

It was a tight affair against a much improved and stronger Sporting side that had recently lost to Ringmer 3s, with Ringmer creating most of the half chances in 1st half. Young keeper Mizon without a save to make. Ringmer seemed to take a backward step after half time but despite their football not flowing at its best, still created half chances here and there but they just could not find the finish. Again Mizon untested during the half.

Then controversy in the 90th minute, skipper Brett Johnson continuing his attacking run from left back position, latched onto a short back pass from Sporting defender. Having got to the ball first, Johnson and the keeper collided, the ball running to Ringmer striker Marc Whiteman who slotted home while both players were on deck. With the referee indicating a goal, Sporting were left angry the game had not been stopped. While Johnson was treated and then removed from pitch on stretcher with dislocated knee and Sporting keeper treated for hand injury, the ref , having discussed with Sporting management, decided to disallow the goal on basis keeper was down injured. Despite the fact Whiteman had scored immediately from ball running loose.

Ringmer were now clearly deflated and could not get themselves back up and running for the resulting extra time. Sporting scoring from their only two chances in the game leaving Ringmer to think what might have been and having to focus on securing 1pt from last two league games to win Division 2 (South) title.

MOM, Jake Barber, another swashbuckling midfield performance, amazingly completing another 120mins after undertaking extra time in cup final for U17s just three days before. Maybe premier league players should stop moaning about fixture congestion!