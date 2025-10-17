Aggressive and abusive chanting in TV FA Cup clash condemned by Worthing FC

Worthing FC bosses have hit out at a small minority of their fans who they say ‘crossed the line’ with aggressive and abusive chanting during the televised FA Cup clash with Forest Green Rovers.

Club officials say anyone guilty of such chants will be thrown out of games and could face a lengthy ban from Woodside Road.

Monday’s fourth qualifying round tie, won 4-1 by Forst Green, drew a crowd of 3,033 and Worthing have stressed that the vast majority behaved impeccably on another big occasion for the club.

But anti-TNT Sports chants and political chanting were heard – both in the ground and by those watching on TV – and Worthing chief operating officer Keith Mitchell said they were very disappointed by it.

Woodside Road was packed for the Cup tie with Forest Green Rovers | Picture: Jay Wrighte

A statement from Mitchell said: “Monday represented another landmark moment in the club’s recent history, with many positives to reflect on. Hosting the draw for the First Round of the FA Cup is a tremendous honour, and something everyone connected with the club should be proud of.

"Not long ago, the idea of one of our matches being broadcast live on television might have seemed something of a fantasy – yet we now find ourselves reflecting on a third live appearance in just over 18 months.

"On each occasion, TNT Sports has been the broadcaster – a company with whom we have built a strong and positive relationship. Their continued support, including commissioning a documentary that shone such a positive light on the club and on George’s story, is something we greatly value.

"On the pitch, we were beaten by a very good Forest Green Rovers side who are operating at the top end of the National League. However, for large parts of the game we acquitted ourselves very well, and there were plenty of encouraging signs of what Adam and his team will be able to achieve as we embark on this new era.

"Off the pitch, the team were backed by another crowd exceeding 3,000 – once again, an incredible achievement and a clear sign of the progress we continue to make as a football club.

"While the vast majority of fans once again represented the club with pride, passion, and respect, we are disappointed that the behaviour of a small number of supporters fell short of the standards expected at this club.

"As the club continues to grow and the spotlight on us increases through national coverage, it’s important to remind everyone of the values that define Worthing Football Club.

"We pride ourselves on being a community club, and we strive to make the Sussex Transport Community Stadium a place where everyone feels safe, welcome, and included.

"We fully understand that passions run high in football, and we absolutely encourage our supporters to channel that passion into positive backing for the team. We also recognise that playful exchanges between supporters and the opposition are part of the game – however, there is a clear line, and regrettably, some crossed it on Monday evening.

"Going forward, any supporter who uses aggressive or abusive language that we deem to go beyond what is acceptable at a football match will be asked to leave the stadium and may face long-term sanctions from the club.

"We will also not tolerate chants of a political nature, or anything that could incite hostility or contribute to an unsafe environment.

"Worthing FC has always been proud of its reputation as a welcoming, family-friendly club, and we thank the overwhelming majority of our supporters who continue to uphold that reputation with dignity and pride.”