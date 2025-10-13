The draw for the first round of the 2025-26 FA Cup has been made at Worthing FC – but the club who hosted it have missed out on a glamour tie against a team who were in the Premier League just two seasons ago.

TNT Sports televised the draw from Woodside Road before their live coverage of the Rebels’ fourth qualifying round tie with the National League Premier side, which marked Adam Hinshelwood’s first match back as boss after he was reappointed to the role last week.

Monday evening’s draw saw the non-league winners from the weekend’s final qualifying round – and sides facing replays this week – put into the velvet bag with the 44 sides who make up League One and League Two.

And Worthing were given a huge incentive for tonight’s tie with the winners facing a trip to Luton Town – who were in the Premier League only two seasons ago.

But it will be Robbie Savage’s Forest Green who head to Kenilworth Road in three weeks for the first round tie – after they beat Worthing 4-1.

Harry Whitwell and Tom Knowles struck to put Rovers 2-0 up within 22 minutes but Teddy Jenks gave Worthing hope with a lovely finish from outside the area just outside the break.

Worthing had their chances to make it 2-2 but Forest Green ensured their passage to the next round with goals from Harvey Gunker and, from the spot, Jayden Clarke.

It was a disappointing outcome for most of the 3,033 crowd but there is plenty to look forward to for Rebels fans, who are delighted to have Hinshelwood back in the dugout.

Worthing fans turned out in huge numbers to see if the Rebels could reach the first round of the FA Cup - picture by Worthing FC

Meanwhile, the first round draw handed Crawley Town a visit to National League Premier side Boreham Wood, who knocked out Eastbourne Borough on Saturday with a 3-0 win at Priory Lane.

It feels like a similar test to the ones the Reds had in last year’s first round, when they won 2-1 at Maidenhead, before losing 4-3 at home to Lincoln in round two.

Full FA Cup 1st round draw

Weston Super Mare v Aldershot Town

Salford City v Lincoln City

Luton Town v Forest Green

Gainsboro or Hartlepool v Accrington Stanley

Colchester Utd v MK Dons

Tranmere Rovers v Stockport County

Wigan Athletic v Hemel Hempstead

Newport Co v Gillingham

Cheltenham Town v Bradford City

Barnsley v York City

Reading v Carlisle

Peterboro v Cardiff City

Oldham Ath v Northampton Town

Crewe Alex v Doncaster

Tamworth v Leyton Orient

Stevenage v Chesterfield

Boreham Wood v Crawley Town

Farnham or Sutton v AFC Telford

Bolton v Huddersfield Town

Chelmsford City v Braintree

Spennymoor v Barrow

Wycombe Wand v Plymouth

FA Halifax Town v Exeter City

Slough Town v Altrincham or Harborough Town

Wealdstone v Southend United

Rotherham United v Swindon Town

Grimsby Town v Ebbsfleet Utd

Buxton v Chatham Town

Burton Albion v Banbury Utd or St Albans

Woking v Notts County

Blackpool v Scunthorpe Utd

Cambridge Utd v Morecambe or Chester

AFC Wimbledon v Gateshead

Mansfield Town v Harrogate Town

Macclesfield v AFC Totton or Truro City

South Shields v Shrewsbury Town

Fleetwood Town v Barnet

Port Vale v Maldon and Tiptree

Eastleigh v Walsall

Now it’s over the Worthing to see if they can make the first round for the third year in a row, having lost Alfreton at that stage in 2023 and at home to Morecambe in last year’s first round.

It’s a night to savour at Woodside Road, with fans delighted to welcome back Hinshelwood for a third spell in the Reds hotseat.

FA Cup prize money

Fourth round qualifying winners £9,375

Fourth round qualifying losers £3,125

First round proper winners £45,000

First round proper losers £15,000

Second round proper winners £75,000

Second round proper losers £20,000

FA Cup dates

First Round Proper: Weekend of Saturday, November 1

Second Round Proper: Weekend of Saturday, December 6