Agutter: Worthing FC stronger at both ends of pitch after latest swoops

Chris Agutter is convinced the signings of keeper Seb Stacey and striker Brad Dolaghan make Worthing significantly stronger at both ends of the pitch.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the National League South kick-off now just over three weeks away, the boss is delighted to add MK Dons stopper Stacey and ex-Rebels forward Dolaghan to the ranks.

Both impressed in Saturday’s 4-1 home friendly win over a young West Ham XI. Worthing have also tied young keeper Taylor Seymour to a new deal and he will start 2025-26 pushing Stacey for a starting spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agutter said: “We were keen to go down the loan route for a keeper and Seb was the real standout option. He certainly improves us in area where we needed to improve.

Worthing celebrate one of the goals that downed West Ham in a friendly last weekend | Picture by Mike Gunn

“Brad has been training with us and we’re delighted to get him back. We jumped on it when we heard he was being released by West Ham. He’s among the top three finishers I’ve worked with.

“His arrival means we have five centre forwards. There’s great variety in that position.”

Agutter also expects Seymour – now just weeks away from full fitness following an ACL injury – to push Stacey for a spot in the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s certainly a buzz around Woodside Road as the Rebels gear up for their fourth season at step two. That was evident from a crowd of 2,694 turning up for Saturday’s game, in which Dolaghan showed the Hammers what they’d be missing with a hat-trick after Bailey Smith scored the Reds’ first.

New midfielder Matt Burgess was another picked out by the boss as having an ‘outstanding’ game.

“It was great to see such a big crowd. Season ticket sales are up by 60 per cent. We’re a good watch and I think there’s a fair bit of intrigue about how we’ll shape up,” Agutter said.

“Some have been tipping us for relegation but hopefully they’ll have gone away on Saturday with a different opinion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the end of this week the squad will have had 12 training sessions – as many as they had in the whole of pre-season a year ago.

Worthing host Isthmian Premier side Chatham this Saturday, then go to Havant next Tuesday.