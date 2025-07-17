Agutter: Worthing FC stronger at both ends of pitch after latest swoops
With the National League South kick-off now just over three weeks away, the boss is delighted to add MK Dons stopper Stacey and ex-Rebels forward Dolaghan to the ranks.
Both impressed in Saturday’s 4-1 home friendly win over a young West Ham XI. Worthing have also tied young keeper Taylor Seymour to a new deal and he will start 2025-26 pushing Stacey for a starting spot.
Agutter said: “We were keen to go down the loan route for a keeper and Seb was the real standout option. He certainly improves us in area where we needed to improve.
“Brad has been training with us and we’re delighted to get him back. We jumped on it when we heard he was being released by West Ham. He’s among the top three finishers I’ve worked with.
“His arrival means we have five centre forwards. There’s great variety in that position.”
Agutter also expects Seymour – now just weeks away from full fitness following an ACL injury – to push Stacey for a spot in the side.
There’s certainly a buzz around Woodside Road as the Rebels gear up for their fourth season at step two. That was evident from a crowd of 2,694 turning up for Saturday’s game, in which Dolaghan showed the Hammers what they’d be missing with a hat-trick after Bailey Smith scored the Reds’ first.
New midfielder Matt Burgess was another picked out by the boss as having an ‘outstanding’ game.
“It was great to see such a big crowd. Season ticket sales are up by 60 per cent. We’re a good watch and I think there’s a fair bit of intrigue about how we’ll shape up,” Agutter said.
“Some have been tipping us for relegation but hopefully they’ll have gone away on Saturday with a different opinion.”
By the end of this week the squad will have had 12 training sessions – as many as they had in the whole of pre-season a year ago.
Worthing host Isthmian Premier side Chatham this Saturday, then go to Havant next Tuesday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.