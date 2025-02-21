Albion stars meet young fans at disability football camp

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four stars from the Albion men’s first team made a surprise visit to a BHAFC Foundation disability football camp in Lancing earlier this week.

Joel Veltman, Matt O’Riley, Yasin Ayari, and Brajan Gruda all came to meet players at one of the Foundation’s elite disability camps on the community pitch at the club’s Lancing training ground.

Around 40 young players came to the session. Albion stars held a Q&A session with the Foundation players, answering all their questions about what life is like as a Premier League footballer.

The players were also given signed BHAFC Foundation t-shirts, and they had the chance to pose for selfies with the Seagulls stars.

The BHAFC Foundation's disability football programme supports about 400 people

The BHAFC Foundation’s disability football programme provides access to football for about 400 players across Sussex, with sessions for players of all abilities.

Joel Veltman and Matt O’Riley are both official player ambassadors for the Foundation, and both have spent the season promoting the charity’s work and meeting young people across Sussex.

Phil Broom, disability football lead at the Foundation, said his young players had a fantastic time meeting their heroes.

“The players are all absolutely buzzing, they’ve had an amazing day,” Phil said.

Brajan Gruda greets some young fans

“They haven’t stopped talking about it. We’re really grateful to the first team players for taking the time to come and meet our participants, it’s a moment none of them will ever forget.

“Having the Albion players come to one of our sessions is a great way to shine a light on our brilliant disability football programme.”