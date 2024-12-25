All eyes on Crawley Town players' recovery ready for Leyton Orient and Exeter City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Every football club is in the same boat with very busy Christmas schedules this year – but Crawley Town’s looks slightly worse than others.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Reds game with Birmingham City moved back to Monday night and their Boxing Day fixture at Leyton Orient moved forward to 1pm kick off, their fixture schedule has been compressed more than others.

Throw in a long trip to Exeter on Sunday (December 29) and it’s a bit of nightmare for players and staff. Rob Elliot and Dion Conroy bot said the planning of the fixtures is a bit unfair for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But for Reds it does worse with the injury problems they have had this season. It was great to see club captain Conroy back in action against Birmingham but Harry Forster had to be taken off after ‘feeling his groin’ and Ade Adeyemo had concussion after a knock and had to be substituted.

Ade Adeyemo went off with a head injury against Birmingham City | Picture: Eva Gilbert

With a smaller squad than most, Elliot will have to use all of his resources as he manages this packed period. He told us after the Birmingham game: “Every game is going to be like that with that intensity and that tough robustness playing against top team like that. And now going away from home two days in a row after this game is going to be tough so it's about recovery, it's about enjoying Christmas with family and friends and then then making sure that all our eyes are on recovery and we are ready to go at Leyton Orient and then Exeter.

"You can only do one game at a good time so we'll prepare for Leyton Orient and then we'll move from there obviously we'll have to assess a few injuries so we'll probably be light again which seems to be the way but that's our situation as a club. We're punching well above our weight and we're doing it on merit and we just need to keep going and what's been brilliant this season is when we seem to have had a bad patch in terms of our injuries, people have stepped up and the likes of Ade, he was obviously unfortunate tonight, he stepped up recently.

"I'm sure there'll be more people to step up and take us forward into this period.”