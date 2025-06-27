‘Always have a place in my heart’ – Forest Green Rovers complete move for Eastbourne Borough winger
Bamba joins the National League side – who finished third last season – after an unforgettable spell at The ReachTV Stadium.
The pacey winger made his mark on his debut – scoring the winning goal against Hemel Hempstead Town in March 2024, and has been a virtual ever-present since.
He scored vital goals as the Sports escaped relegation last season, and went on to contribute further goals and assists during the 2024-25 campaign.
The 26-year-old made over 50 appearances for the Sports, scoring 11 goals across all competitions during his time with the club.
A statement from Bamba to the supporters read: “Hi everyone.
“This message can’t fully express how grateful I am for everything you’ve given me over the past year. Eastbourne has truly become a second home, and I’ve loved every moment of my time here both on and off the pitch.
“From the very first day I walked through the doors, I was welcomed with warmth and support which meant the world to me. The fans, the staff, my teammates, Simon [Leslie, owner], Alan [William, chief executive officer], and the entire community have shown me nothing but love, and I’ll carry that with me wherever I go. You’ve all made my time here incredibly special and I have memories I’ll never forget.
“With that said, I wanted to let you know that I am moving on to what is an exciting next step in my journey – but leaving Eastbourne isn’t easy. The friendships, the fans, and the sense of belonging here will always stay with me.
“Thank you again for everything – for the cheers, the encouragement, and the belief. I’ll always be proud to have worn the badge, and Eastbourne Borough will always have a place in my heart.
“Yahya Bamba”.
