Robbie Blake has spoken of his affection for Bognor Regis Town after he parted ways with the club following a difficult start to the season that sees the Rocks sitting bottom of the Isthmian premier division.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blake's mutually agreed departure came following the 7-1 defeat at home to Chatham Town at Nyewood Lane on Saturday. The Bognor hierarchy are actively pursuing the appointment of a new manager and hope to be able to name his successor sooner rather than later.

As for Blake, he is taking a short time away from the game – although he is keen to look at new opportunities – to reflect on his time at Nyewood Lane. He was No2 to Jack Pearce for three-and-a-half seasons before taking on the top job in March, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the former Burnley, Leeds United and Bradford City striker says his overriding emotion from his spell in West Sussex is one of endearment.

Robbie Blake at Nyewood Lane | Picture by Lynandtrev Sports

Speaking to the Bognor Observer, he said: "It has been an honour and a privilege to be associated with this football club over the years. I came in as Jack’s No.2 and then was handed the role as manager.

"During my time at this very special football club I have made so many good friends and enjoyed lots of good times but as you know, sadly, of late we have endured a difficult spell and for the benefit of the club going forward it was mutually agreed that we should part ways.

"There are so many people who I would like to thank for all of their help and assistance throughout my tenure — players, volunteers, committee members, coaches, physios, the media team… in fact the list seems endless."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blake reserved particular praise for Bognor fans who, he says, have shown exceptional loyalty with their unswerving support during what has clearly been a tumultuous time.

He added: "Above all I would say that I must reserve a special heartfelt thanks to all of the supporters who cheered on the Rocks while I was at the helm. During good times and bad, the fans have been exceptional and they have helped cement my feelings for the club.

"I will continue my journey in football that has taken me from a teenage striker at Darlington through to playing in the Premier League and then on to management. But rest assured I will find time to come along and cheer on the Rocks when I can, as I am now a fan for life.

“All the best to everyone at Bognor – my biggest desire for the rest of the season is that the club can avoid relegation and go on to enjoy many successes."

The Rocks travel to Dartford on Saturday for an Isthmian premier division game.