The 44-year-old joins the Reds on an initial two-year contract, having spent the previous season with Arsenal, where he managed the under-23s to a top-three finish in Premier League 2.

Betsy replaces former manager John Yems following his dismissal in April.

The news was met with positivity by the Crawley faithful on social media.

Crawley Town fans have taken to social media to express their views on the appointment of Arsenal under-23s manager Kevin Betsy as the club's new boss. Picture by Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Posting on Twitter, Philip Richardson (@RichardsonP99) said: “Great appointment. Hopefully [he] brings a few players with him on loan.”

Stuart Cooke (@whatstustaying) added: “Welcome Kevin. All the best.”

Also posting on Twitter, @CTFC_Goyder said: “Good appointment”

Arsenal fans were also quick to sing Betsy’s praises after his good work with the Gunners’ under-23s.

Twitter user @afckzii said: “good gaffer, all the best”

@syrup01 added: “Good luck, Kevin! You are welcome back anytime”

Betsy also received best wishes from supporters of his former club Wycombe Wanderers.

The midfielder made 158 league appearances across two spells for the Chairboys, scoring 25 goals, and helped the Buckinghamshire outfit achieve promotion to League One in the 2010-11 campaign.

Steve Darnley (@stevedarnley) said: “Good luck Kev from everyone at Wycombe - ledge!!! …”