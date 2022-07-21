Addai 24, joined the Reds as a trialist following a brief spell in Denmark playing for Esberj FC.

On July 2, the former Barnsley player played and kept a clean sheet in a friendly against Eastbourne Borough. Two days later he was announced as an official Crawley Town player and whisked away to Spain for the club’s pre-season tour.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When Crawley came up it was the perfect option for me,” said Addai in his first interview for the club, when asked what attracted him to the Red Devils.

“The set up and the way the club is looking to go forward, as a young pro it made complete sense to sign here."

“This Spanish tour has been perfect for the players to knuckle down and get fit for the season. You get to know the boys on a better level out here.

“You learn about everyone you’re going to be playing with and get together as a unit. This is where teams are built.”

Corey Addai with other new signings Travis Johnson and Dom Telford

Crawley’s new manager, Kevin Betsy has made plenty of changes this summer alongside the clubs’ new owners, WAGMI United. Ten players have already been moved on in this window, whilst Addai is also one of ten joining the club.

“He (Betsy) told me to be myself and just play football whilst enjoying it,” said Addai, standing on a Spanish roof top. “That’s a big thing for me. If you’re not enjoying your football, you can’t really go anywhere from there.”

Betsy’s new management comes with a shift in the teams’ tactics for the upcoming campaign. At 6 ft 6’, Addai’s experience both in England and Denmark could be exactly what the team is looking for.

“Being tall is a big part of my game,” said the former Arsenal youth academy player. “Being able to come and collect the ball in the air is definitely one of my strengths.”

Throughout pre-season, Betsy has wanted his side to keep the ball and use the possession side of the game to their advantage. To do this, Crawley have been starting attacks right from the start and relying on their goalkeeper and defence to play out from the back.

“I think I fit right into the style of play,” said Addai. “Having the ball at my feet, enjoying it as an individual and a team is another one of my main strengths. Not many clubs do it in League Two, but we want to show we can actually play football.”

Crawley have just nine days until their season kicks off against Carlisle United, away at Brunton Park.

Despite having played for six teams before Crawley since under 18s, Addai has only ever made ten first team appearances. As the Reds begin their new era and race for promotion, Addai will hope he can play a crucial role in their success.