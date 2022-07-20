Moe Shubbar, Ben Wells and Jayden Davis have signed for the Reds after successful trial periods. The trio have been at the club since the start of pre-season and all featured in last [Tuesday, July 19] night’s 3-2 win over Charlton Athletic under-23s.

Shubbar, who was dual registered at Cheshunt and Edgware Town last season, notched four impressive goals against East Grinstead Town and another at the same ground against Charlton.

Shubbar said: “I am very pleased to be here, and I can’t wait to make a start at Crawley.

“This seems like a great club, and I have really enjoyed my short time here so far, and I am looking forward to continuing my time here as a Crawley Town player.”

Manager Kevin Betsy added: “Moe is a very exciting player that we have been able to secure. He scored four very good goals against East Grinstead and another against Charlton.

"He is a very talented young footballer, and we look forward to working with him at the football club.”

Wells is a versatile defender who joined QPR from West Ham United in 2018. The youngster captained the Hammers’ youth teams and rejected a new deal in east London to sign for the R’s.

From left: Ben Wells, Moe Shubbar and Jayden Davis have signed one-year deals at Crawley Town.

After his release from QPR, Wells played for Welling United in the National League South last season, where he made eight appearances.

He also netted the winner against Charlton on Tuesday evening.

Wells said: “I am delighted to join Crawley. This is a huge club with a great fanbase and one that has a lot of history.

“Crawley have big ambitions with their new owners and a coach with a great football philosophy. Kevin has been very welcoming, and the style of play that he is establishing is refreshing and exciting, and I am looking forward to learning a lot from him.”

Betsy added: “Ben was let go by QPR, but you can see his quality shine through, and he is very good technically.

“He likes to play in a certain style, which I am sure we can give him, and in return, his quality will shine through.”

Davis joins the Reds, having come through the youth academy at Millwall. Last season Davis joined National League North side Kings Lynn Town on a short one-month loan.

During that time, the midfielder scored one incredible goal with a brilliant solo run beating four defenders before smashing the ball into the roof of the net.

He scored his first goal for Crawley in the 9-0 victory over East Grinstead.

Davis said: “I am absolutely buzzing to have signed for Crawley. I think this is a really exciting time for everyone involved with the club, and I am over the moon to have officially signed after a good pre-season.

“I am looking forward to helping the team win in any way that I can.”

Betsy added: “I have known Jayden since he was 12 years old. He was recently released by Millwall, and I know that he has a lot of quality to bring to the side.