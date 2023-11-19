At least we’re in the draw! Bognor Regis Town look on bright side after FA Trophy clash with South Park is rained off

Robbie Blake has turned the disappointment from the postponed FA Trophy game against South Park into a positive to fire up his players.

A waterlogged pitch put paid to the second-round clash against the Surrey side on Saturday and Blake admits the squad were a bit flat having missed out on the chance to potentially progress in the competition.

The Rocks boss has asked his players to stay fresh as they prepare for the rescheduled fixture at the MKM Arena on Wednesday (November 22, kick-off 7.45pm) and reminded them of an added incentive to work tirelessly to gain the win in the second round match.

The Rocks will hope for more home joy when South Park (Reigate) visit in the FA Trophy on Wednesday night | Picture: Lyn Phillips

Blake cites the draw for the next round, which takes place tomorrow (Monday), as a big plus as he takes his Isthmian premier division outfit into the clash.

He said: "It's obviously very disappointing to have the game called off after all the preparation but it's the same for both sides and we need to just get in with it. There is a good mood in the camp of late and we wanted to harness that for the game against South Park on Saturday and there is no reason we can't do the same for Wednesday.

"And of course, with the draw on Monday we will know who we are playing in the next round should we be victorious so that's an added incentive as well.

"We've asked the lads to tick over with some gym work and stay fresh because it's a really important game for us. South Park are a passing team, they have pace up front and I think they are a decent team. But, if we are 'at it', and our attitude and mentality are right, then I think we can give a good account of ourselves."

