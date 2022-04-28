'Awful game on unplayable pitch' - but at least Horsham FC won it!

The Hornets served up a five-goal thriller in their final Isthmian Premier game of the campaign.

Chide Onokwai fired the Rocks in front inside the opening minute before Eddie Dsane levelled on the stroke of half-time.

Dominic Di Paola

Tom Kavanagh gave Horsham the lead from the spot on the hour, after Lucas Rodrigues was felled in the box, but the hosts hit back five minutes later through Ben Wyss.

But, in the third minute of second half stoppage time, Dsane pounced on the rebound from Kavanagh’s effort that cracked the post to snatch the Hornets’ sixth win on the spin.

The result ensured a top-half finish for Horsham, ending the season in eleventh. East Thurrock, meanwhile, were consigned to relegation after defeat.

Di Paola said: “To be honest, it was an awful game on an unplayable pitch. It was a bit of a shambles really. Our team was on the beach a little bit as it was the last game of the season. We were quite poor. We were all quite relaxed, and ready to go up there and enjoy the day but it was quite a horrible environment.

“But we won the game. The boys deserve credit for making sure they performed and it gave us a top-half finish. You have to take your hat off to the boys for finishing on a run of good results. I said to the boys before the game, they could have quite easily clocked off after the cup final [against Margate], but if anything the performances have got better and better.”

Di Paola handed a first senior start to Hornets under-18 striker Adam Adam at East Thurrock, while teenage midfielder Charlie Gibson made his full Horsham debut from the bench. And Gibson had a hand in the Hornets’ winner, setting up Kavanagh for his shot that rattled the woodwork.

Reflecting on the young guns’ performances, Di Paola said: “Charlie is a talented little footballer, he just needs to be stronger to deal with the physicality of men’s football. He’s had a decent period on loan at Broadbridge Heath.

“Adam, if he plans to stay, will probably be in and around the first team squad next year. Adam has come on a couple of times. He came on against Carshalton in the FA Trophy earlier in the season and he came on away at Corinthian-Casuals. Both of them played in a lot of the pre-season friendlies last year. If they want to give it a go next year, they’ll be a year closer to making a mark.

“They’re both only 17, and there aren’t many 17-year-olds playing in our league, so you have to give them credit.