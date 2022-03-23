It was a game that just fizzled away but take nothing from a hard working Hassocks side. Pagham started the brightest and dominated possession for the first 20 minutes but then the away side started to suss out Pagham’s game plan. Hassocks, who sat in and broke on the counter time after time, found their approach paid off when they made it 1-0. Here's the Hassocks FC view on their win.

A double change by the very unhappy Lions management at half time did not change the outcome. Pagham controlled possession throughout the second half but created no clear-cut chances leaving the hassocks keeper with nothing to do.

Boss Ryan Pharo said: “It’s now two wins in 13 - that is not what Pagham are about. We are working hard to change fortunes but week on week for some reason we are not getting what we want, but what we deserve… nothing.

“On a positive note over the past four weeks we have seen four 16 and 17-year-old make senior debuts, showing the future is bright.”

Action from Pagham's 1-0 home SCFL premier defeat to Hassocks / Picture: Chris Hatton

