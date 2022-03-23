Cup semi spot and a win at Pagham? What a week for Hassocks FC

In the space of four days, Brad Sweetman’s Robins have managed both. They followed up Tuesday night’s victory at Seaford Town in the Sussex Principal RUR Charity Cup with a 1-0 success at Nyetimber Lane, only their fifth win away at the Lions in 40 years.

Coincidentally, the last time Hassocks both reached a semi final and tasted victory at Pagham occurred in the same 2011-12 season when Mickey Jewell led Hassocks to their highest ever league finish of fourth in the Premier Division.

The current crop may be far removed from that sort of lofty position in the table, but with an exciting group of technically gifted young players who have come into their own since November, there is plenty to be excited about at the Beacon once again.

Hassocks in action at Pagham, where they gained a rare win / Picture: Chris Hatton

It was one of those youngsters who scored the only goal of the game here. Josh Short has proven to be a revelation since Sweetman pushed him further forward at a time when Hassocks were struggling for goals.

Short now has nine for the season, a fine return for a player who has been leading the line in senior football for the first time in his career.

His strike against Pagham was a classic poacher’s finish. 32 minutes had elapsed when Jack Baden released Jack Troak down the left.

Troak delivered a cross to Sam Smith who was denied via a great save from Lions goalkeeper Lewis Broughton.

Unfortunately for the hosts, Short reacted quicker than anyone else to fire the rebound into the top corner.

Despite defending a stiff breeze, it was Hassocks who made the better start against opponents who still have eyes on a top five finish.

Dan Turner volleyed over from 14 yards when well placed from a driven Lewis Westlake corner after seven minutes.

Shortly after and Short set the tone for an afternoon in which he gave the Pagham defence numerous headaches, running directly at them with power and pace to tee up Smith whose shot was blocked by Conor Geoghegan.

A lovely passing move created Hassocks’ next opportunity on 18. Lewis Westlake led a break through Short and Troak before an unfortunate bobble just as Troak was about to cross resulted in the ball spooning out of play.

Short giving Hassocks the lead sparked Pagham into life. Arthur Rawlingson was turned inside-out by Owen Benfell after the Robins right back dived in.

The resulting cross was a teasing one that evaded Alex Harris but thankfully not one of three Pagham players arriving into the box could connect.

Lewis Westlake corners were causing real issues for the hosts and Turner headed just wide from a delivery fizzed in. That kicked off a breathless final 10 minutes of the first half in which Hassocks could have put the game to bed.

James Westlake fluffed a one-on-one after being played in by Troak. Referee Jonathon Wilks waved away a big penalty shout when Alfie Loversidge was felled in the box.

Hassocks did get the decision the next time Loversidge was fouled but Lewis Westlake smashed the resulting free kick from a decent position into the wall.

Short then passed up a good opportunity to collect his second when lifting over the bar with only Broughton to beat.

With the wind now in their favour after the turnaround, Hassocks could have been reasonably confident of making further inroads after that surprisingly comfortable opening 45 minutes.

The Robins started the second half strongly. Loversidge should have moved the ball to Short in a promising position but seemed to take an age to decide what to do and the opportunity passed.

A wind assisted cross-shot from Short was next to give Broughton something to think about, the Pagham goalkeeper doing well to tip the ball over the bar.

Smith came close to getting the goal his performance deserved, a jinking run getting him into a good position only for the final shot to be fired for six into the adjacent cricket club.

Two more chances came and went for Short. Troak’s run and cross down the left might have resulted in Short finishing were it not for an excellent last gasp tackle from Nathan Da Costa.

Loversidge then embarked on a similar charge down the opposite flank with Short this time denied by Broughton.

Pagham pushed forward in the search of an equaliser in the final 10 minutes but that gave Hassocks space to exploit on the counter.

No prizes for guessing who so-nearly took ruthless advantage. Short covered the best part of 70 yards with the ball, weaving past five Pagham players.

He released seconds before being poleaxed, finding substitute Alfie Edmeads who fired wide.

Hassocks: Harris; Rawlingson, Turner, B Tighe, Baden; Loversidge, J Westlake, L Westlake, Troak; S Smith, Short.