Barnsley FC v Horsham FC: Horsham MP Jeremy Quin writes to South Yorkshire Police Chief Constable and FA CEO following controversial FA Cup date switch
and live on Freeview channel 276
The tie at Oakwell was moved from Saturday, November 4 to Friday, November 3 due to local policing concerns over other matches in the area on the Saturday and Guy Fawkes Night.
The decision to move the fixture has been widely criticised by both Horsham and Barnsley supporters, Hornets committee vice-chairman Mark Barrett, and Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola.
Mr Quin said: “I join so many locally in wishing the Horsham team well. It is very disappointing that the decision was taken to move this match to a Friday evening. Travelling from Sussex to Barnsley on a working and school day clearly poses logistical challenges for players as well as supporters.
“While sadly I do not expect the timing to change, I didn’t want the rescheduling to pass without comment. I have written to the local police chief constable and the FA directly to share the club and community’s frustration.
“The club does a great job in engaging with the local community - in particular schools - and it's a great pity that because of scheduling fewer supporters will be able to attend what will be an exciting match."