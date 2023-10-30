Jeremy Quin, MP for Horsham, has written to the South Yorkshire Police Chief Constable and the CEO of the Football Association to express the widespread disappointment felt in the town with the decision to reschedule Horsham FC's game against Barnsley FC in the first round of the FA Cup.

The tie at Oakwell was moved from Saturday, November 4 to Friday, November 3 due to local policing concerns over other matches in the area on the Saturday and Guy Fawkes Night.

Mr Quin said: “I join so many locally in wishing the Horsham team well. It is very disappointing that the decision was taken to move this match to a Friday evening. Travelling from Sussex to Barnsley on a working and school day clearly poses logistical challenges for players as well as supporters.

“While sadly I do not expect the timing to change, I didn’t want the rescheduling to pass without comment. I have written to the local police chief constable and the FA directly to share the club and community’s frustration.