Horsham FC committee vice-chairman Mark Barrett has written to South Yorkshire Police Commissioner Dr Alan Billings to express his ‘complete dismay’ at the forces’ decision to move the Hornets’ highly-anticipated FA Cup first round proper tie at Barnsley.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Horsham’s Cup clash at Oakwell will kick-off at 7.45pm on Friday, November 3 following consultation with local emergency services.

The decision to move the game - which will not be broadcast on television - has been widely criticised by Hornets and Tykes supporters alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans have said the decision to move the FA Cup tie to a weekday evening will deny Horsham supporters a chance to attend arguably the club’s biggest match in their history, and could potentially cost the Hornets thousands of pounds in revenue.

There is also a major worry that a number of Horsham players will be unable to travel to Barnsley due to work commitments.

In his letter to Dr Billings, Mr Barrett criticised South Yorkshire Police’s ‘lack of foresight’ in accommodating a home tie for Barnsley, and urged the force to ‘seriously consider the process for policing FA Cup ties in the future’.

Mr Barrett’s letter read: “Dear Dr Billings,

“I am writing to you to register my complete dismay that South Yorkshire Police have insisted that the FA Cup tie between Barnsley FC and Horsham FC should be played on Friday 3rd November instead of either on a traditional Saturday (3pm kick off) or at least as a second option, on the Sunday afternoon.

Horsham FC celebrate after knocking Dorking Wanderers out of the FA Cup. Picture by John Lines

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a result of this, hundreds of Horsham fans have been denied the opportunity to attend what is one of the biggest matches in the club’s 142 year history. A sizeable number of our adult supporters will not be able to attend as they simply won’t be able to take time off work, families will not be able to take their children out of school and those that do travel are now facing the cost of an overnight stay.

“Your force will have known the date for the FA Cup First Round Proper for months, what is disappointing is that there has been a lack of foresight to put a plan in place to accommodate a 3pm Saturday kick off if Barnsley were to be drawn at home.

“The cost to both clubs is considerable, as there will without a doubt be a smaller attendance than had the game gone ahead on a Saturday or a Sunday leading to thousands of pounds of lost revenue for both clubs. I sincerely hope you are not considering charging either club for failing in the duty of policing the event on a more appropriate date, as a result.

“I understand that there are other parties involved in this decision making process, however as the leading authority, I would urge you to seriously consider the process for policing FA Cup ties in the future or even do so for this fixture.

“I await the usual generic, automated response or welcome a more substantial discussion to the subject.

“Regards,

“Mark Barrett”