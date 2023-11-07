Two of Horsham FC’s most dedicated fans – Chris Holmes and Bobby Price – greatly enjoyed the ‘fantastic’ experience of visiting Yorkshire to witness the Hornets’ historic FA Cup draw against Barnsley FC – and it was a family occasion.

Hornets steward Chris has been involved with the club for nearly 20 years and travels to most away games, telling the County Times: “I went up by car with my two sons, and we stayed overnight to make the most of it.

“The Horsham contingent were treated to a royal welcome – the Barnsley townsfolk couldn’t have been more pleasant, with a guided tour round the town, and invitations to visit clubs and pubs before the game, with karaoke afterwards.

“It was a bit disappointing that, being on a Friday night, more supporters couldn’t make the trip, and the last 10 minutes of the match seemed like an eternity, but Horsham were absolutely brilliant.

“The result was beyond our dreams and we can’t wait for the replay!”

Bobby went with his 11-year-old son Finley and his friend Bobby Sanders, saying: “The lads are Horsham mascots so it was a huge day for them to go to such a big club and to be greeted so kindly by the Barnsley players – it was a great experience for them, and they just loved it!

“We went on one of the coaches, leaving Horsham late morning and arriving back in the early hours next day, a long trek, but we were totally wowed by the entire Barnsley club – there was a carnival atmosphere in the ground and everyone from top to bottom was very friendly.

“I’m so proud of our players, supporters - and the lads, they’re really looking forward to the return match!”

1 . Barnsley FC v Horsham FC in the FA Cup: Dedicated Hornets fans relish ‘fantastic’ trip to League One Tykes Horsham supporters at the historic FA Cup first round clash at Barnsley Photo: Chris Holmes

