BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Barnsley FC vs Horsham FC in the FA Cup: How the Hornets fared in their heroic draw against the Tykes in the first round

Goals from Shamir Fenelon, James Hammond and Tom Richards saw Horsham claim a heroic 3-3 draw against League One Barnsley in a true FA Cup classic.
By Sam Pole
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 22:47 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 22:59 GMT

After going a goal behind early on, Horsham equalised through Shamir Fenelon’s excellent finish before James Hammond gave the Hornets the lead from the spot.

Barnsley overturned the deficit to make it 3-2 before Richards tapped home late on to seal a famous cup result.

But who stood out for Horsham? Here are Sam Pole's ratings from the game.

BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Shamir Fenelon of Horsham celebrates his goal to make it 1-1 during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Barnsley and Horsham at Oakwell Stadium.

1. Shamir Fenelon of Horsham celebrates his goal to make it 1-1 during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Barnsley and Horsham at Oakwell Stadium.

BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Shamir Fenelon of Horsham celebrates his goal to make it 1-1 during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Barnsley and Horsham at Oakwell Stadium. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Had a nervy start when his clearance was charged down by John McAtee but came back strong to deny John McAtee and could not doing anything to stop Max Watters' point blank header for Barnsley to take the lead. Carey, again, proved pivotal as, shortly after the Hornets made it 1-1, he pulled off a world class save to deny Fabio Jalo. Carey pulled off another spectacular save to deny Max Watters. Carey started off the second half just as well as the first as he pulled of a superb diving stop to keep the Hornets level after the break. Carey was at the ready again towards the last ten minutes with a superb triple save to keep the Hornets in the tie. His amazing display in net helped keep Horsham in the game and without the Hornets could have conceded a lot more than three. 10/10

2. Lewis Carey

Had a nervy start when his clearance was charged down by John McAtee but came back strong to deny John McAtee and could not doing anything to stop Max Watters' point blank header for Barnsley to take the lead. Carey, again, proved pivotal as, shortly after the Hornets made it 1-1, he pulled off a world class save to deny Fabio Jalo. Carey pulled off another spectacular save to deny Max Watters. Carey started off the second half just as well as the first as he pulled of a superb diving stop to keep the Hornets level after the break. Carey was at the ready again towards the last ten minutes with a superb triple save to keep the Hornets in the tie. His amazing display in net helped keep Horsham in the game and without the Hornets could have conceded a lot more than three. 10/10 Photo: John Lines

Price was a rock at the back, holding the Barnsley attack at bay and providing some much needed assurance to the right hand side as well as an attacking threat. 9/10

3. Bobby Price

Price was a rock at the back, holding the Barnsley attack at bay and providing some much needed assurance to the right hand side as well as an attacking threat. 9/10 Photo: John Lines

Calmness personified and the heart and soul of the Horsham defence. Sparks was tasked with the enviable task of keeping Fabio Jalo at bay on the left but performed superbly and kept the Portuguese Under 18 international quiet apart from his wonderstrike at half time. 9/10 (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

4. Harvey Sparks

Calmness personified and the heart and soul of the Horsham defence. Sparks was tasked with the enviable task of keeping Fabio Jalo at bay on the left but performed superbly and kept the Portuguese Under 18 international quiet apart from his wonderstrike at half time. 9/10 (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HornetsBarnsley FCHorsham FCLeague One