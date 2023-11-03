2 . Lewis Carey

Had a nervy start when his clearance was charged down by John McAtee but came back strong to deny John McAtee and could not doing anything to stop Max Watters' point blank header for Barnsley to take the lead. Carey, again, proved pivotal as, shortly after the Hornets made it 1-1, he pulled off a world class save to deny Fabio Jalo. Carey pulled off another spectacular save to deny Max Watters. Carey started off the second half just as well as the first as he pulled of a superb diving stop to keep the Hornets level after the break. Carey was at the ready again towards the last ten minutes with a superb triple save to keep the Hornets in the tie. His amazing display in net helped keep Horsham in the game and without the Hornets could have conceded a lot more than three. 10/10 Photo: John Lines