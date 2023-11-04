Barnsley head coach Neill Collins praised heroic Horsham FC after their never-say-die performance took the Tykes to a fairytale FA Cup first round replay.

The battling non-leaguers had twice trailed in the pulsating tie and appeared to be heading out of the world famous competition after Maël de Gevigney’s 64th minute goal.

But the Hornets, who are four divisions below their league opponents in the football pyramid, continued to defend brilliantly to stay in the entertaining contest.

And Horsham, who last made this stage of the competition 16 years ago, got their reward when Tom Richards levelled with nine minutes to go to the delight of the 500 plus army of travelling fans.

“Credit to Horsham, they were super organised and didn't just sit back,” said Collins.

“They had a good game plan and their fans should be proud of them, which I'm sure they are. Horsham deserve the replay, but we have a chance to put it right.

“Horsham came here playing for their lives and we didn't do the same, but that is what FA Cups are about.

BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Owen Dodgson of Barnsley in action during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Barnsley and Horsham at Oakwell Stadium on November 03, 2023 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

“You can't take anything for granted and you have to be at it all the time.

“Some of the saves from their keeper were incredible, but we didn’t take our chances. They punished us.

“We put in a sloppy performance that gives a result that we got.

“We should have made it 4-2 and a couple of mistakes later and it’s 3-3.

“The first goal just bred complacency and the players made mistakes they don't normally make. You will get punished for it at any level.”

The Sussex minnows had already played seven games just to reach the first round stage.