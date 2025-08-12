Battle of the Boroughs ends all-square: Eastbourne content to take point from the Farnborough furnace

Inseparable: Eastbourne Borough and Farnborough shook hands on a 1-1 draw on a baking hot opening day in the new National South season.

Borough had opened their account just six minutes into the match, Freddie Carter heading home from a corner, but the home side replied with a superb Rak Bingham equaliser on 17 minutes.

Half a dozen friendlies, and more than a dozen new signings in the squad, had whetted the appetite for Eastbourne fans. And, with that irrepressible sense of optimism which infuses every supporter in the land, they filled two coaches and convoys of cars for the trip to North-East Hampshire.

Eastbourne Borough players and fans are jubilant after taking the lead at Farnborough | Picture: Lydia Redman

Farnborough FC are long-standing National South members, and their stadium has expanded over the years and decades – notably by the addition of a huge East Stand, built with the proceeds of a phenomenal FA Cup run in the 1990s and a third round tie at West Ham United.

Ever so slightly out of scale with the rest of the stadium, the huge blue structure was scattered with noisy pockets of fans – their volume nicely amplified by the massive amphitheatre roof.

What’s the difference between League and non-League? Changing ends at half-time, of course! No problems, naturally, and no segregation. In fact your Herald reporter had to side-step a little diplomatic issue, having taken a prime seat in the centre of Farnborough’s main stand – to the dismay of a charming elderly couple who have sat there every week for 20 seasons.

But peace swiftly broke out, with a quick sideways shuffle, and the discovery that my new friends had actually also been fans of Horsham FC for the previous 40 years as residents of the town.

This Battle of the Boroughs opened with a flourish. An early free-kick was floated diagonally by Jes Uchegbulam, then deflected, for Victor Akinwale to strike goalwards, but veteran keeper Jack Turner kept out his effort.

The Sports won two corners within two minutes, and from the second, retrieved from beyond the far post, Carter powered Eastbourne into a 1-0 lead, climbing to plant his header just under the bar.

Farnborough, shaken and misshapen, were struggling to touch the ball for a while, as the visitors poured forward. On 12 minutes, Craig Eastmond recycled an Eastbourne corner for Camron Gbadebo to strike goalwards – only for Turner to improvise an excellent save with his outstretched foot.

But the home side steadied, won more possession, and started playing to their strengths. Spencer Day has done some excellent summer business, bringing in a number of young loanees from Football League clubs to supplement his core of experience. And at the front of his team are two seasoned strikers with terrific National League experience: Rakish Bingham and Dom Poleon.

Those two frontmen have not only pace, but the quick eye and quick brain to exploit that pace.

The best football is never played in straight lines. Any elderly fellow coaches among our readers will probably remember the 1970s and the POMO: the FA coaching courses and manuals taught the Position of Maximum Opportunity, translated roughly as “whack the ball long to the back post…”. The Dutch and German coaches had meanwhile moved light years ahead of England, but we caught up eventually.

The Farnborough goal was a thing of beauty. Midfield marshall Billy Clifford spotted a perfect opening through the inside-left channel, and almost telepathically, Bingham had spotted it too. And the striker darted diagonally across the box, leaving his marker flat-footed and meeting Clifford’s inch-perfect pass. Jamie Searle closed the angle but Bingham’s finish was too swift and smart for him: 1-1, and we had just witnessed a contender for goal of the season.

Searle impressively denied first Poleon and then Bingham; Gbadebo cleared a shot off the goalline; and finally before half-time, Kai Jennings cracked a 25-yarder which left the Eastbourne crossbar shuddering.

The home crowd were greedy for more in the second half – although it was the Sports who opened more strongly. Isaac Pitblado’s power run on the left brought a low cross which just evaded Akinwale. Then substitute Mo Sagaf brilliantly carved himself space into the box for a shot, which Farnborough blocked – falling to Harvey Lintott, whose shot hit the foot of the post with the keeper beaten.

George Alexander – working intelligently and always slightly under the radar – carved out room for a ball across from the right, blazed over by Akinwale when probably a tap-in would have put Borough ahead.

Frustration for the roaring choir of travelling fans, halfway up that enormous yellow stand, and under an unforgiving summer sun, the pace and the action steadily slowed.

One match down, and forty-five league games to play. The new Gaffer and his new Borough squad have a point on the board, and everything to play for.