Battle Town and Crowhurst lift football silverware

East Sussex Football League Premier Division champions Battle made it a double by winning the ESFL Graham Ormston Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup. But they were pushed all the way by SC Pass+Move Arrows in last Tuesday night's final at The Pilot Field, home of Hastings United FC, before prevailing 5-4 after extra-time.

Strikes by Glen Carrick, Ollie Jeffs, Trystan Mayhew, Shaun Utting and Tyler Mole gave Battle the edge over Division One side Pass+Move, whose goals were scored by Frazer Discala, Philip Hatch, Joshua Paige and Jonjo Wright.

Crowhurst FC win the Hastings & District FA Intermediate Cup final / Picture: Joe Knight

Not content with that, Battle duly booked their place in the National Christian Cup final courtesy of a 4-1 victory at home to AFC Hope in Saturday's semi-final. Carrick bagged a brace, and Paul Weatherby and Mayhew also found the net as Battle came from behind to see off their Coventry-based opponents - and keep alive their bid for a treble.

The two-time National Christian Cup winners will face St John's Bowling Eagles from Bradford in the final, which will be played at a venue and on a date to be announced later this month.

Having narrowly missed out on the league title to Battle, Crowhurst ended the campaign on a high by winning the Hastings & District FA Intermediate Challenge Cup. Dominic Clarke's double, and one each from Jan Bailey and Wes Tate ensured the Crows ran out 4-1 winners against Bexhill Town in last Friday night's final. Olwethu Peterson netted for Town - who finished fifth in the Premier Division - in a match also played at The Pilot Field.

On the same night, Welcroft Park Rangers were edged out 4-3 by Polegate Town II in the Eastbourne FA Vice Presidents Cup final at The Saffrons, home of Eastbourne Town FC. Two Jamie Bundy goals and one from Bill Coles weren't quite enough for Division Three outfit Welcroft against opposition from Mid Sussex League Division Three South.

Battle's national final aside, the 2021/22 season has now come to an end for East Sussex League clubs. And there's relief all round that the campaign reached a successful conclusion after the previous two terms were curtailed by Covid.

It was a season to savour for AFC Hollington, who scooped three trophies, while Battle, Rye Town and Crowhurst II all picked up two, although Battle could still add to their tally of course. And there was county cup glory for the league as The JC Tackleway, from Division One, claimed the Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup. After the summer break, the 2022/23 season will kick off in early September.

Final standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Battle Town 18-49 (+40 goal difference), Crowhurst 18-45 (+61), St Leonards Social* 18-32 (+15), Punnetts Town 18-30 (+24), Bexhill Town 18-29 (+9), Robertsbridge United 18-18 (-45), Northiam 75 18-17 (-55), Hawkhurst United 18-16 (-10), Rock-a-Nore* 18-15 (-9), Wadhurst United 18-5 (-30). * = points adjusted.

Division 1: Rye Town 16-37 (+22), Bexhill AAC 16-35 (+36), The JC Tackleway 16-34 (+16), Sidley United II 16-31 (+16), SC Pass+Move Arrows 16-29 (+16), South Coast Athletico 16-19 (-5), Battle Town II 16-12 (-25), Peche Hill Select 16-8 (-31), Sedlescombe Rangers II 16-4 (-45).

Division 2: Westfield II* 16-37 (+25), Little Common II 16-29 (+18), Sandhurst 16-27 (+14), Bexhill Rovers* 16-25 (0), Northiam 75 II 16-23 (+1), Victoria Baptists 16-20 (-6), Catsfield 16-18 (-13), Hooe* 16-17 (-20), Herstmonceux* 16-11 (-19). * = points adjusted.

Division 3: AFC Hollington 12-33 (+50), Ninfield 12-30 (+19), Welcroft Park Rangers 12-24 (+36), Icklesham Casuals 12-15 (-17), Mountfield United 12-13 (-14), The JC Tackleway II 12-10 (-19), Bexhill AAC II 12-0 (-55). Peche Hill Select II withdrawn.

Division 4: Ticehurst 14-30 (+14), Sovereign Saints II 14-28 (+27), Parkfield 14-27 (+10), Hastings Comets 14-22 (+15), Orington 14-20 (+11), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 14-15 (-34), South Coast Athletico II 14-12 (-10), Battle Town III 14-12 (-33).