Saints alive! Sovereign win first East Sussex League cup final of season

The Division Four runners-up edged out Division Five leaders Westfield III 3-2 at The Pilot Field last Wednesday night to lift the ESFL Division Four & Five Challenge Cup.

Strikes by Luke Maglennon, Ryley McAndrew and Kieran Parks proved just enough for Saints, despite Reece Johnson and Taylor Beale netting for Westfield.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sovereign Saints celebrate their final win / Picture: Joe Knight

The Westies have another chance to get their hands on some silverware next Wednesday (April 6), however, when they take on Crowhurst II in the Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup decider, again at The Pilot Field (7.30pm).

Moving on to last Saturday's action and Punnetts Town missed the chance to secure third place in the Premier Division as they lost 3-0 away to Robertsbridge United.

Tommy Whelan's double and one from Chris Phillips earned Robertsbridge a fourth win in five matches and meant Punnetts ended a very good campaign on a losing note.

Having propped up the table for most of the season, resurgent Robertsbridge are now only in the bottom two on goal difference and just two points outside the top six.

Elsewhere in the top flight, leaders Crowhurst received a walkover at home to Hawkhurst United, as did Bexhill Town at home to Wadhurst United.

It left Crowhurst seven points clear of second-placed Battle Town having played three more matches and fifth-placed Bexhill two points behind Punnetts with a game to go.

Bexhill AAC returned to the top of Division One courtesy of a narrow 3-2 triumph away to Peche Hill Select.

The goals of Frazer Ellis and Michael Rwabigwi weren't quite enough for a Peche Hill side now guaranteed to finish second-bottom.

AAC lead Sidley United II on goal difference having played a match fewer and they are three points above three teams who all have a game in hand.

That trio is headed by SC Pass+Move Arrows, who climbed up two positions to third on the back of a 4-1 win away to Sedlescombe Rangers II.

Curtis Coombes, Philip Hatch, Jack Tiltman and Jack Booth were on the scoresheet as the Arrows made it five straight victories in all competitions, and ensured Sedlescombe will end up bottom of the standings.

Westfield II finished eight points clear at the Division Two summit after receiving a walkover at home to second-bottom Hooe in their final league fixture.

Little Common II jumped above Sandhurst to claim the runners-up spot via a walkover of their own away to rock-bottom Herstmonceux.

As is the case with Division Three and Division Four, the Division Two season is now complete.

There are still two more matches to go in Division Five and the title remains up for grabs after two of the three contenders, Hampden Park and Westfield III, drew 2-2 on Saturday.

That result leaves leaders Westfield a point clear of second-placed Crowhurst II and three ahead of third-placed Hampden Park.

But Westfield have now finished and can no longer win the league. That's because Crowhurst and Hampden Park, who both have a better goal difference than Westfield, each have one game left - and it's against each other on April 9.

A draw will be enough for Crowhurst to be crowned champions, whereas Hampden Park must win if they're to finish top. Whatever the outcome, Westfield will finish second.

Three cup ties were also played on Saturday and Battle Town booked their place in the National Christian Cup semi-finals by virtue of a 6-4 triumph away to Cardiff-based Emmanuel Baptists.

Battle's reward for coming out on top in a 10-goal thriller is a home showdown against AFC Hope (Coventry) or Kings Sports (Hertfordshire).

Closer to home, Rye Town reached the Robertsbridge Charity Intermediate Cup final after exacting revenge over Division One rivals The JC Tackleway.

Tackleway had pipped Rye on penalties in a Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup semi-final the previous weekend, but this time Rye prevailed 5-2 after extra-time.

The goals of Sammy Foulkes, Charlie Stevens, Tom Thomson, Sam Henham and Milton Miltiadou fired Rye through to a final meeting with Punnetts Town on April 19.

Welcroft Park Rangers, who finished third in Division Three, ran out 6-1 winners at home to Division Five outfit Herstmonceux II in the Eastbourne FA Vice Presidents Cup.

Jamie Bundy and Bill Coles netted twice each, and Chaz Creasey and Harvey Sanderson also struck for Welcroft. Henry Richards got the Herstmonceux consolation.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Crowhurst 17-44 (+61 goal difference), Battle Town 14-37 (+37), Punnetts Town 18-30 (+24), St Leonards Social* 17-29 (+12), Bexhill Town 17-28 (+9), Northiam 75 18-17 (-55), Hawkhurst United 17-16 (-8), Rock-a-Nore* 15-15 (-6), Robertsbridge United 16-15 (-44), Wadhurst United 17-5 (-30). * = points adjusted.

Division 1: Bexhill AAC 14-31 (+34), Sidley United II 15-31 (+18), SC Pass+Move Arrows 13-28 (+20), Rye Town 13-28 (+17), The JC Tackleway 13-28 (+13), South Coast Athletico 14-19 (-1), Battle Town II 14-9 (-25), Peche Hill Select 16-8 (-31), Sedlescombe Rangers II 14-1 (-45).

Division 2: Westfield II* 16-37 (+25), Little Common II 16-29 (+18), Sandhurst 16-27 (+14), Bexhill Rovers* 16-25 (0), Northiam 75 II 16-23 (+1), Victoria Baptists 16-20 (-6), Catsfield 16-18 (-13), Hooe* 16-17 (-20), Herstmonceux* 16-11 (-19). * = points adjusted.

Division 3: AFC Hollington 12-33 (+50), Ninfield 12-30 (+19), Welcroft Park Rangers 12-24 (+36), Icklesham Casuals 12-15 (-17), Mountfield United 12-13 (-14), The JC Tackleway II 12-10 (-19), Bexhill AAC II 12-0 (-55). Peche Hill Select II withdrawn.

Division 4: Ticehurst 14-30 (+14), Sovereign Saints II 14-28 (+27), Parkfield 14-27 (+10), Hastings Comets 14-22 (+15), Orington 14-20 (+11), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 14-15 (-34), South Coast Athletico II 14-12 (-10), Battle Town III 14-12 (-33).

Division 5: Westfield III* 14-32 (+48), Crowhurst II 13-51 (+59), Hampden Park* 13-29 (+58), Herstmonceux II 13-25 (+16), Welcroft Park Rangers II 13-18 (+6), Burwash 14-13 (-13), Hastings Comets II 14-10 (-56), D&S Hastings Youth 14-0 (-118). Sedlescombe Rangers IV withdrawn. * = points adjusted.

Saturday April 2 fixtures - Premier Division (3pm): Battle Town v Rock-a-Nore, Hawkhurst United v Robertsbridge United.

Division 1 (3pm unless stated): Bexhill AAC v SC Pass+Move Arrows, Sedlescombe Rangers II v Rye Town (1.30pm), The JC Tackleway v South Coast Athletico.

Division 5 (2.30pm): Herstmonceux II v Welcroft Park Rangers II.

Eastbourne FA Junior Cup: Hampden Park v Sovereign Saints II (2.30pm), Willingdon Athletic III v South Coast Athletico II (1.30pm).

Cup final dates (subject to change):

Wednesday March 30 - Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup final (7.15pm): Sandhurst v Little Common II (at Little Common FC).

Wednesday April 6 - Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup final (7.30pm): Crowhurst II v Westfield III (at Hastings United FC).

Tuesday April 12 - ESFL Wisden Sports Challenge Cup final (7.30pm): AFC Hollington v Welcroft Park Rangers (at Hastings United FC).

Wednesday April 13 - Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup final (7.15pm): The JC Tackleway v Ifield Sports (at Lancing FC).

Tuesday April 19 - Robertsbridge Charity Intermediate Cup final (7.15pm): Punnetts Town v Rye Town (at Little Common FC).

Wednesday April 20 - Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup final (7.30pm): AFC Hollington v Sedlescombe Rangers II (at Hastings United FC).

TBA - ESFL Graham Ormston Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup final (7.30pm): Battle Town v SC Pass+Move Arrows (at Hastings United FC).