BBC 'sorry' for 'limited weekend sports programming' following Gary Lineker being pulled from Match of the Day

The BBC has apologised for what it says will be "limited sport programming this weekend" after presenter Gary Lineker was pulled from tonight’s broadcast causing a boycott by many members of the BBC sports media.

In a statement the BBC said: “We are sorry for these changes which we recognise will be disappointing for BBC sport fans.

"We are working hard to resolve the situation and hope to do so soon.”

It comes after the BBC told host Gary Lineker to step back following his criticism of government asylum policy.

The BBC has apologised for what it says will be "limited sport programming this weekend" after presenter Gary Lineker was pulled from tonight’s broadcast causing a boycott by many members of the BBC sports media. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The show will air on Saturday night without a studio presenter, pundits or its regular commentators.

A number of players from various clubs had suggested they wanted to boycott post-match interviews with the show.

They had contacted the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) to say they may want to show solidarity with Lineker and the MOTD pundits.

