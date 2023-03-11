BBC 'sorry' for 'limited weekend sports programming' following Gary Lineker being pulled from Match of the Day

In a statement the BBC said: “We are sorry for these changes which we recognise will be disappointing for BBC sport fans.
"We are working hard to resolve the situation and hope to do so soon.”
It comes after the BBC told host Gary Lineker to step back following his criticism of government asylum policy.
The show will air on Saturday night without a studio presenter, pundits or its regular commentators.
The Premier League had also informed the 12 teams playing today, including Brighton and Hove Albion, that players and managers will not be asked to interviews for Match of the Day.
A number of players from various clubs had suggested they wanted to boycott post-match interviews with the show.
They had contacted the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) to say they may want to show solidarity with Lineker and the MOTD pundits.
Match of the Day commentator, and Billingshurst based, Steve Wilson, also announced that he will be stepping down from tonight’s broadcast of the show in solidarity with Gary Lineker after he was pulled from the footballing programme by the BBC.
In a series of tweets, Wilson, on Friday said: “As commentators on MOTD, we have decided to step down from tomorrow night’s broadcast. We are comforted that football fans who want to watch their teams should still be able to do so, as management can use World Feed commentary if they wish."