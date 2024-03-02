'Be the one who gets us seven or eight goals' - Crawley Town boss sets challenge for defender
Harry Ransom scored the winner at Accrington Stanley to help Reds record their third consecutive win and clean sheet. It was the 24-year-old’s first league goal for the club and it came at a very important time.
After the game Ransom said: “That’s a long time coming I know for my own standards. I don't know what the gaffer wants from me but I should be scoring more.”
And in the press conference for the the postponed Barrow game, we asked Lindsey about his expectations for defenders to score.
After highlighting that his side are ‘fourth or fifth’ in the division for scoring from set pieces, Lindsey said: “I did say to Harry, ‘be the one who gets the goals from set pieces, be the one who steps forward and is brave gets your head on stuff’. Sometimes the ball doesn’t go where you have attacked and sometimes it’s luck more than anything else.
“I know sometimes the fans get frustrated with certain movements we do with short corners but there has been a lot of work and research that has gone into that about why we do it.
"Sometimes it doesn’t work but we don’t want to be a team that slings it in and hope we get a head on it.
“We want to try and manoeuvre people about.
“Harry is definitely someone who we feel could score more goals. I have said to him, ‘be the one who gets seven or eight goals a season’ then all of a sudden it makes it impossible to leave him out.”
Ransom was last season’s Young Player of the Year. He came through the youth system at Brighton before moving to Eastbourne Borough at the age of 15. He joined Millwall but never made a first-team appearance, although he played eight times for Dover in 2020-21 during a loan spell in the National League