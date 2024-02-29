Crawley Town boss hopes to be playing Barrow 'at the right time' as League Two's surprise packages face off

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Along with the Reds, Barrow have been one of the surprise packages in league Two this year. From day one, Barrow have been in the top 10 and exceeded all pre-season expectations – just like Lindsey and his men have done.

A goal from former Reds striker Dom Telford separated the sides back in November but Lindsey’s men will be looking to get one over Pete Wild’s side, who have lost their last three games. On the flip side Crawley have won their last three without conceding a goal.

But Lindsey is not taking anything for granted. “Pete Wild has done a fantastic job there,” he said. “I think everyone at the beginning of the season thought it would be a surprise if they were where they are now.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey is preparing his side to face Barrow on Saturday. Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

“We know it’s going to be a tough game. Defensively they are very sound, they concede very little, they don’t give up much ground so we are going to have to be at our very best at the top of the pitch but they also have some very good attacking threats. They play with a lot of numbers behind the ball but they spring forward really quickly. They are frustrating to watch but when they do win possession they attack really quickly. They are very good at it and Pete has got them really well drilled.”

Barrow have lost their last three games to Salford, Forest Green and Wimbledon. Lindsey said: “They have had a really good season but recently they have hit a bit of poor form and hopefully we are catching them at the right time. But we are just focussing on what we have to do to beat them, we know how they defend, we know where the spaces are and we are going to really attack the game and hopefully get what we get.

“They are in a bit of a dip at the moment but hopefully they come out of that after we play them.”#

But just like the Reds, Barrow are hunting a play-off place in these final 13 games of the season. “At the start of the season I wouldn’t have backed them, probably nobody would, to be where they are, and to be fair they have been there all season.

“With these remaining games we know how important they are and how big they are because we are in a fantastic position."

He added: “It’s about holding your nerve and with our group we have got no right to be there, Barrow probably think that as well, but we have no right to be there so it’s not about us holding our nerve it’s about us ploughing through these fixtures and getting as many points as we can get and let’s just see where it does take us.”#