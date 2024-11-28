Bears boosted by wins at Lancing and Eastbourne Town

Broadbridge Heath boss Chris Simmons surveyed the treatment room and admitted: I’ve never known an injury list like it.

Heath have been missing half of last year’s starting XI as they negotiate a hectic schedule in their second season in the Isthmian South East.

They’re holding their own despite their absentees and on Saturday won 2-0 at Lancing – then won 1-0 at Eastbourne Town on Tuesday.

Players missing in recent weeks have included Alfie Hadfield, Tad Bromage, Jamie Buchanan, Matt Penfold, Louis Evans, Sam Lemon and Andy Waddingham as a constant two-game-a-week schedule takes its toll.

Callum Dowdell seizes on the keeper's error to put Broadbridge Heath a goal up at Lancing | Picture: Stephen Goodger

After Saturday’s win, Simmons said: “I’ve never know a time like it for injuries. We’ve done nearly three months of solid Saturday/Tuesday games and it’s really taking its toll, with five or six of last year’s starting XI injured.

"The game was difficult for both sides in the conditions… I was really pleased how we ground out a result.

"Lancing have a new manager and have made good new signings so it was always going to be difficult but I think a scrappy, hard-working game was what we needed.”

Of the win at Eastbourne, Simmons said: “Eastbourne are a great side and very strong at home, so to go there on a dark gloomy Tuesday evening and put in a great defensive performance and come away with 3 points and another clean sheet is fantastic.

Broadbridge Heath celebrate a late second at Lancing | Picture: Stephen Goodger

"The lads have been working really hard with the coaches and management team and it’s nice for them to get some rewards are a tough few weeks.”

Here are the match reports from the Bears’ two wins in a week…

Lancing 0-2 Broadbridge Heath

Broadbridge Heath travelled to Lancing for the first of three away games against former Southern Combination League rivals. The Lancers, under new management and with an influx of new players, were hoping to pick up the 3 points to help kick-start their revival hopes with victory against the Bears.

The hosts started the game well in what were horrendous conditions, swirling wind and heavy rain but at least the 3G pitch meant the surface was fine. Lancing’s Noel Fisher had the first goal attempt, receiving the ball just outside the penalty area and striking a right foot shot that flew narrowly over the crossbar.

Fisher was in action again minutes later, cutting in from the right and hitting a left foot shot across the goal which was gathered comfortably by the Bears goalkeeper Billy Eastwood. On 16 minutes another Lancing attack down the right allowed Fisher to come inside and hit another left foot shot from distance that was saved well by Eastwood low to his left.

With conditions worsening the Bears gradually got into the game with Lancing goalkeeper Alieu Secka making an excellent save with his legs to deny Sal Marino and the two players were involved again for the opening goal on 38 minutes.

Marino, in the right back position, made a long clearance on the halfway line, the ball went high in the air and was caught by the wind, Secka came running off his line to gather but the ball bounced inside the penalty area and flew over the goalkeepers head allowing former Lancer Callum Dowdell to steer it into the empty net.

The Bears came close to scoring a second in time added on when Mark Goldson broke away down the left and crossed inside to Dowdell who struck it on the volley with his right foot only for the Bears to once again be denied by Secka pushing the ball past the post for a corner.

The second half started slowly until the 53rd minute when Mason Doughty picked up the ball wide on the right and ran at the heart of the home defence before rifling a left foot shot from 20 yards that was again saved well by Secka.

The game then went into a quiet spell with neither side creating too much until the 81st minute when a Heath attack down the right saw Stan Berry play the ball inside to Charlie Parmiter who hit a right foot shot from 25 yards that was heading into the top right corner of the net before Secka pushed it wide of the woodwork, a superb fingertip save by the Lancing keeper.

In the closing minutes Heath were awarded a free kick close to the halfway line; the ball was played a long way forward before finding its way to Matt Hay who rifled a long range right foot shot that was again saved by the impressive Secka pushing the ball out wide for a corner. From the corner the ball was played to Hay who picked out a pass to an unmarked Bradley Peters at the far side who used his chest to control the ball and hammered a right foot shot into the net to secure the win.

An excellent victory on the road for the Bears who have now completed the double over their West Sussex rivals to move into a mid-table position.

BBH: Eastwood, Terry, Chesworth, Marino, Peters, Sim, Dowdell, Parmiter, Goldson, Hay, Doughty (Berry 70).

Eastbourne Town 0-1 Broadbridge Heath

This was a second time of meeting for these two former Southern Combination League sides with Heath wanting to gain revenge for their 1-2 home defeat just 10-days earlier.

Chris Simmons was again without a host of his first team regulars through injury but the players who have stepped up so far have all done the club proud and for the trip to the Saffrons it meant a first league start for former Horsham Under 18 skipper James Archard at right fullback.

Heath started the game well and forced the first save of the match when Matt Hay’s right foot shot was pushed wide of the post by Eastbourne goalkeeper Chris Winterton.

At the other end Alfie Simmons tried his luck with a long range right foot effort that flew wide of the post and on 23 minutes his team mate Jack Murphy fired a left foot effort from distance over the Heath crossbar.

On 29 minutes Lewis Croal picked up the ball in the middle of the park and ran at the Eastbourne defence but couldn’t get his shot off and the ball fell nicely into the path of Matt Hay who hit a low right foot effort that was blocked by a defender and went straight into the arms of a grateful Winterton.

Minutes later Mason Doughty broke away down the right, took the ball towards the goal-line before playing it low across the goalmouth towards Croal who was denied a tap-in by a smart interception by Winterton.

The hosts had a great chance to take the lead 5 minutes before the break when a stray pass inside by Sean Terry went straight to the Eastbourne Town centre-forward James Ding who struck a low right foot shot that was brilliantly saved by Billy Eastwood off his line quickly to save with an outstretched leg.

In the closing stages of the half Terry powered his way down the left flank before playing the ball inside to Stan Berry who hit a powerful right foot shot from 20 yards that was brilliantly saved by a diving Winteron low to his left and the score remained 0-0 at the break.

The hosts started the second half on the attack, James Hull shot over the crossbar when well placed, Nathan Hover got on the end of a corner but somehow headed over the crossbar from close range.

Heath’s best chance came from Charlie Parmiter on 52 minutes when he tried his luck with a lob from 30 yards that almost caught Winterton out back-tracking and just managing to push the ball over the crossbar to safety.

The game changed on 74 minutes with the introduction of Mark Goldson and Callum Dowdell from the bench, fresh legs and quick forwards giving the home defence a different problem to contend with; and within minutes Heath had taken the lead.

A good build-up with exchange of passes down the left flank saw the home defence move across to deal with it but that allowed Archard acres of space to advance down the right, and the ball was played inside to Hays, who’d spotted Archard’s run and played the ball out wide to the fullback who took a touch before hammering a low right foot shot under the Eastbourne keeper into the bottom left corner – what a way to cap your league debut, one game, one goal.

The home side threw everything forward in search of the equaliser but couldn't break down the Heath defence and it could have been 2-0 to the Bears in the closing stages when Dowdell sent Goldson through on goal but with Winterton sprinting off his line the Heath striker shot low just inches wide of the post but it remained 0-1 to the Bears at the close of play.

MOM: Kyle Sim

BBH: Eastwood, Archard, Terry, Marino, Peters, Sim, Berry (Dowdell 74), Parmiter, Croal (Goldson 74), Hay, Doughty (Lindsay 86).