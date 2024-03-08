Beating Sheffield United can spur us to strong finish, says Lewes captain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

She was speaking after Sunday’s dramatic 2-1 home win over Sheffield United.

The result – spearheaded by two Maria Farrugia goals – lifts Lewes off the bottom of the Women’s Championship table and within two points of 10th-placed Reading.

It was a fourth game unbeaten in five since Christmas, yet the first win since November – that’s due to the Rooks conceding frustrating late goals to draw in recent weeks.

Lewes run to celebrate the opener v Sheff Utd at the Dripping Pan | Picture: James Boyes

Cleverly reckons the squad is closer than ever and is now benefitting from the January signings bedding in fully.

“We can feel the change,” she said after playing 90 minutes in the heart of defence on Sunday. “We see it every day in training. There are so many leaders in this team with so many different attributes.

"It’s all coming together. Of course when you have that many new additions to the squad it takes time and today we changed our shape slightly.

“Hollie (Olding), for example, played centre-back for a bit – she’s delivered another brilliant performance. You have to understand that it all takes time to gel and hopefully we can now finish the season really strong.”

Cleverly earned her first start in five months at the Dripping Pan, and was instrumental in the victory. She was on call to block a thunderous Jessica Sigsworth shot in the first half and flung herself at everything in the second.

One of those blocks inadvertently resulted in a Sheffield United penalty after the referee adjudged Bex Rayner’s effort to have hit Cleverly’s arm. Still, she battled on to help the Rooks to all three points.

“It’s a very special feeling (playing a full 90 minutes),” she said. “I was really nervous when I knew I was starting but I know I’ve been training well, so I just wanted to take that confidence into it. As soon as the first whistle goes you just forget about any worries.

“We had a good game plan and stuck to it. We’ve been so close in so many games recently and the players who have come in since Christmas have all had such a big impact.”