In terms of the gap between the sides in league placings, it’s like Leyton Orient going to Liverpool. But Steyning Town head for an FA Cup replay at Tonbridge Angels on Tuesday night insisting: We have belief.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are 56 league places between Michael Hamm’s Steyning and the National South side managed by ex-Lewes boss Craig Nelson.

But after Town went toe to toe with Tonbridge in the first tie on Saturday, confidence is high for the rematch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonbridge took charge early on at Steyning and went ahead but Hamm’s men came back strongly and put pressure on the visitors despite a double injury blow. Even when the Angels got a second in the second half, Steyning didn’t give up – and goals by Harry Heath and Dion Jarvis pulled them level.

Steyning Town line up for the first tie against Tonbridge | Picture: Max Spanner

They might even have won it with some late pressure – but as it is the sides will play again for the right to visit Cray Valley PM in the third qualifying round.

Hamm told us: “I think it took us about 20 minutes to half an hour to get into the game and that was after having to change both full backs due to injury.

"After that we controlled the remainder of the half missing several very good opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was very much the same in the second half until they countered us.

"Massive credit to the boys for not giving up and continue to show the resilience we have so far and come back into the game.

"I felt we did more than enough to win the game but now we go to Tonbridge on Tuesday with the belief we can put on the same performance.”