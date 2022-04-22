Bexhill beat Little Common - and can finish third if they beat Littlehampton Town

First up Bexhill made the trip to Crawley Down Gatwick on Saturday and in the blistering heat were second best for the opening half an hour as Crawley Down made sure they were quickest to every ball. The home side took a deserved lead in this period Oliver Moore striking past Dan Rose after 12 minutes.

Towards the end of the first half Bexhill started to show why they are where they are in the league table and some neat interchanges forced a corner which was met by the head of Joe Summerbell to equalise and send the teams in level at half time. Something must have been said to the Bexhill players at half-time as they looked a new side at the start of the second half and attacked their hosts with a purpose and a composure rarely seen in the first period.

Bexhill in action against Steyning last week / Picture: Joe Knight

However Crawley Down used this to their advantage and a rapid break away down the pitch ended with Bexhill United Goal keeper Dan Rose clipping the attacker in the box and the referee rightly awarding a penalty to the home side. Oil Leslie stepped up and dispatched the penalty with confidence sending Rose the wrong way.

Bexhill were playing well at this stage however and the goal didn’t seem to deter them as they continued to create chances. When the equaliser did arrive it was well worth the wait. Jack Shonk flew down the left side and with the ball bouncing and the keeper advancing he lifted it over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Bexhill then piled forward in search of the winner and as Evan Archibald rounded the keeper the usually reliable frontman couldn’t find enough power to beat the retreating defender on the line.

Little Common boss Russell Eldridge

With the game now deep into stoppage time and the game looking likely to finish in a draw Bexhill’s Tom Vickers had other ideas and in the 95th minute and with pretty much the last kick of the game he hit a piledriver of a shot which rattled the underside of the crossbar on its way in, much to the jubilation of the large away following around the ground.

On Monday morning the Pirates made their shortest trip of the season to neighbours Little Common. You could have maybe forgiven the Bexhill players for looking jaded against their fresher opponents who hadn’t played two days earlier, but it was the visitors who started brightly, right from the kick off Bexhill kept possession really well and were causing issues for the home side, with the energetic Bradley Pritchard marauding down the right at every opportunity.

A couple of Evan Archibald half chances were headed safely into Little Common keeper Matt Cruttwell's arms, before Joe Summerbell cut in from the left and hit a stunning strike from all of 30 yards which sailed over the helpless keeper and nestled into the far corner to put the Pirates ahead.

Little Common got themselves more of a foothold in the game and had a couple of chances of their own which failed to hit the target.

On the stroke of half-time the teams were level when a free kick deep into the Bexhill box was poorly dealt with by Bexhill United No1 Dan Rose and the ball fell onto the boot of Jamie Crone to lob the ball into the unguarded net.

The second half started much the same the first half had been played out, with Bexhill enjoying the majority of possession before coming agonisingly close to taking the lead when Jack Shonk's attempted lob over the keeper with his head was well tipped over by Cruttwell.

Little Common then had their best chance of the half when a scuffed Jamie Bunn strike ended up heading towards the far post where an unnoticed Lewis Hole had sneaked in on the blind side but the bounce of the ball took it away from him.

With just minutes remaining the game was decided and it was Bexhill who claimed all three points when a brave header from Jack Shonk where he took a boot in the face and a bloodied nose in the process hit the underside of the crossbar and Evan Archibald was on hand to poke the ball over the line.

The win takes Bexhill United level on points with 3rd placed Newhaven and the Pirates head to FA Vase finalists and Premier Division title hopefuls Littlehampton Town this Saturday in their final game of the season.

Bexhill boss Ryan Light said: “It was a punishing schedule this weekend having to play back to back games in that heat, but I couldn’t be prouder of the players. On Saturday I thought we showed great character to keep going and grab a last minute winner, and on Monday I thought we was were excellent throughout.

"To be that sharp and move the ball like we did having played not even 48 previously was very impressive, but not at all surprising to me with the group we have. Our attention now turns to the final game of the season at Littlehampton where whatever happens it’s going to be a great occasion which will top off what’s been a remarkable season for Bexhill United.”

Little Common boss Russell Eldridge gave his verdict on the Easter Monday loss: "I thought it was a game that was heading for a draw but unfortunately for us we conceded late on. We were disappointed with the goal in the first half, it was a good strike but we gave him too much space to get his shot off.