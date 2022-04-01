Why Bexhill United are one point from big celebrations

The Pirates defeated Broadbridge Heath 3-2 on Saturday to move on to 70 points with four SCFL premier games remaining.

It equals their record 70-point haul achieved in the 2018-19 season division one of the SCFL.

Manager Ryan Light said: “To achieve that many points at this stage is a great achievement, but I said to the players after Saturday’s game, we’ve only equalled it, we’ve got four games to go yet and there are another 12 points up for grabs.

Bexhill's management are delighted to equal their best points tally with a few games to spare / Picture: Joe Knight

“We’ve played 34 league games and are unbeaten in 30 of them which is an incredible effort for such a small squad.

“But the time to be patting ourselves on the back will be on the coach journey home after the last game, and we can look at the stats and celebrate what's been achieved.”

On a glorious day at The Polegrove the home side raced into an early lead when a Bradley Pritchard corner was met by a thumping half volley from Tom Vickers.

Bexhill doubled their advantage when a through ball from Jack Shonk bounced higher than the Broadbridge Heath keeper expected which left Evan Archibald the easiest of headed finishes.

Heath pulled it back to 2-2 but Bexhill won it with the goal of the game. Bradley Pritchard won possession and an exquisite pass with the outside of his right foot to Archibald led to him lifting the ball over the helpless keeper.