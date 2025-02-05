Bexhill College footballers receive international call-ups from British Virgin Islands

Two A-level students from Bexhill College have been selected to represent the British Virgin Islands U17s in their forthcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair are heading off to play in Costa Rica for the CONCACAF group stage match against the hosts as well as other fixtures against Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, and Sint Maarten.

Sam Sharma and Toby Whiteside were scouted while playing for Eastbourne Borough U18s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A British Virgin Islands FA scout had travelled to the match to watch another player who had already represented the British overseas territory. However, the eye-catching performances that Sam and Toby delivered on the day led to the pair receiving this unexpected opportunity.

Toby Whiteside (left) and Sam Sharma (right) hold the British Virgin Islands flag on the Bexhill College 3G pitch

As a British Overseas Territory, people living in the British Virgin Islands are classed as British citizens. In addition, players with a British passport can therefore be considered to play for the BVI national team.

Both Sam and Toby were quick to praise the opportunities Bexhill College has provided to allow them to develop their flourishing football careers alongside studying A-levels.

They have appreciated the opportunity to play for the college’s football academy, which is run in association with the Chelsea FC Foundation and in partnership with Eastbourne Borough FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam said:“The college strikes a good balance between emphasising the importance of our education and our football commitments. The coaches at the college will pull us out of the matchday squad or the training sessions if we are not meeting the deadlines for our A-level courses.

"This makes me realise that education comes first and football is special, so I have to earn the right to play. This makes me work harder in my lessons.”

Toby added: “My start to life at Bexhill College has been really positive. Being part of the college’s football academy has raised my levels as the focus is on winning, and the standard of football is very competitive. In terms of my education, the college provides lots of support to help me achieve. The teachers are all experts in their field.”

Sam and Toby are hoping to make their international debut in the 35,000 capacity Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica later this month, an achievement that Sean Noble, Football Academy Manager at Bexhill College, believes is fully deserved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Both Sam and Toby have contributed to the success we have achieved this season. The effort they have combined with their talent has led to them progressing at an accelerated pace. I wish them every success as they embark on their World Cup qualification fixtures. It makes us very proud to have two players from our academy being selected to play international football.”

The matches will be streamed live on YouTube, with the first match against Sint Maarten U17s streaming at 10pm GMT on Friday (Feb 7).