Bexhill manager Light looks back on 'incredible' Pirates season

Light said: “It was always going to be a tough ask stopping Littlehampton winning the league especially without a few key players, but it was an exciting day to be apart of.

“The crowd down there were brilliant and hopefully watching them lift the title would have inspired a few of our lads.

Bexhill get better of neighbours Little Common.

Bexhill boss Ryan Light

“We’ve been toe to toe with them for a few years now in division one and now in the premier and we send them our genuine congratulations and best wishes for their FA Vase final at Wembley.

“Our season has been incredible, I can’t remember enjoying a season as much as I have this one.

“In our first season back at step five, to break the club’s all-time points record again, to go unbeaten at home all season and to finish in the top four of the SCFL premier, achieving our highest league position for almost 50 years has made it a season we’ll never forget.

“Having lost twice in the opening two weeks of the season I wasn’t sure we had got things right, but things clicked and we went on a run of just one defeat in 31 games, which was unbelievable and a huge testament to the character and quality we have in our squad.