Bexhill United boss knows points must come Pirates’ way soon
A 3-1 loss at Eastbourne United on Monday left the Pirates still looking for their first point, though they have had some cup success.
Wright said: “Monday was the story of our season – three defenders ruled out with injury and we went in with four teenagers across the back and an 18-year-old keeper.
"Keeping in mind the changes and that Eastbourne were unbeaten in seven games, I thought we were excellent and desperately unlucky to not come away with at least a point.”
Ollie Hull hitt the post and Charlie Curran, James Stone and Jack Shonk all had good chances to put Bexhill ahead. one up. But two defensive lapses put Eastbourne 2-0 up.
Bexhill lost keeper Fin Holter to a shoulder injury. James Stone and Charlie Curran went close before MoM Bradley Pritchard set up Shonk to make it 2-1. Shonk missed a chance to level then Eastbourne got a killer third.
Wright said: “We’re under no illusions – we need to start picking up points soon. But performances are good and the squad are together.”
Meanwhile a dramatic late goal by Newhaven keeper Jake Buss denied Little Common a win at Fort Road on Friday night.
Common had opened the scoring on 55 minutes when an Ollie Black throw teed up Jamie Crone to score. Read the full Newhaven v Little Common report from the link higher up this page.
Common go to Saltdean tomorrow while Bexhill visit Eastbourne Town night.