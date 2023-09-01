Bexhill United boss John Wright is backing his players to find their form after a disappointing start to the SCFL premier season.

A 3-1 loss at Eastbourne United on Monday left the Pirates still looking for their first point, though they have had some cup success.

Wright said: “Monday was the story of our season – three defenders ruled out with injury and we went in with four teenagers across the back and an 18-year-old keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Keeping in mind the changes and that Eastbourne were unbeaten in seven games, I thought we were excellent and desperately unlucky to not come away with at least a point.”

Action from Bexhill's tussle with Eastbourne United | Picture: Joe Knight

Ollie Hull hitt the post and Charlie Curran, James Stone and Jack Shonk all had good chances to put Bexhill ahead. one up. But two defensive lapses put Eastbourne 2-0 up.

Bexhill lost keeper Fin Holter to a shoulder injury. James Stone and Charlie Curran went close before MoM Bradley Pritchard set up Shonk to make it 2-1. Shonk missed a chance to level then Eastbourne got a killer third.

Wright said: “We’re under no illusions – we need to start picking up points soon. But performances are good and the squad are together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile a dramatic late goal by Newhaven keeper Jake Buss denied Little Common a win at Fort Road on Friday night.

Common had opened the scoring on 55 minutes when an Ollie Black throw teed up Jamie Crone to score. Read the full Newhaven v Little Common report from the link higher up this page.