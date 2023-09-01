BREAKING
Bexhill United boss knows points must come Pirates’ way soon

Bexhill United boss John Wright is backing his players to find their form after a disappointing start to the SCFL premier season.
By Steve Bone
Published 1st Sep 2023, 14:00 BST

A 3-1 loss at Eastbourne United on Monday left the Pirates still looking for their first point, though they have had some cup success.

Wright said: “Monday was the story of our season – three defenders ruled out with injury and we went in with four teenagers across the back and an 18-year-old keeper.

"Keeping in mind the changes and that Eastbourne were unbeaten in seven games, I thought we were excellent and desperately unlucky to not come away with at least a point.”

Action from Bexhill's tussle with Eastbourne United | Picture: Joe KnightAction from Bexhill's tussle with Eastbourne United | Picture: Joe Knight
Action from Bexhill's tussle with Eastbourne United | Picture: Joe Knight

Ollie Hull hitt the post and Charlie Curran, James Stone and Jack Shonk all had good chances to put Bexhill ahead. one up. But two defensive lapses put Eastbourne 2-0 up.

Bexhill lost keeper Fin Holter to a shoulder injury. James Stone and Charlie Curran went close before MoM Bradley Pritchard set up Shonk to make it 2-1. Shonk missed a chance to level then Eastbourne got a killer third.

Wright said: “We’re under no illusions – we need to start picking up points soon. But performances are good and the squad are together.”

Meanwhile a dramatic late goal by Newhaven keeper Jake Buss denied Little Common a win at Fort Road on Friday night.

Common had opened the scoring on 55 minutes when an Ollie Black throw teed up Jamie Crone to score. Read the full Newhaven v Little Common report from the link higher up this page.

Common go to Saltdean tomorrow while Bexhill visit Eastbourne Town night.

