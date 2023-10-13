BREAKING
Bexhill United boss Wright can see green shoots of recovery

Bexhill United boss John Wright has praised his players for starting to climb the league in a testing early part of the season.
By Steve Bone
Published 13th Oct 2023, 14:00 BST
The Pirates are picking up points after a losing start to their season – and Wright said a fightback from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Saltdean last Saturday was typical of the resilience they were showing.

They could not build on it on Wednesday night, although gave high-flying Peacehaven a run for their money at The Polegorve only to lose 1-0.

After Saturday’s draw, Wright said: “We found ourselves 2-0 down within 18 minutes at Saltdean and deservedly so after a very poor opening.

Bexhill in action against Newhaven - a match in which they led 3-2 late on but ended up losing 4-3 | Picture: Joe KnightBexhill in action against Newhaven - a match in which they led 3-2 late on but ended up losing 4-3 | Picture: Joe Knight
Bexhill in action against Newhaven - a match in which they led 3-2 late on but ended up losing 4-3 | Picture: Joe Knight

"Some Shonky (Jack Shonk) and Stoney (James Stone) magic pulled us back to 2-2 and we went on to dominate proceedings before Brad Pritchard received a straight red before half-time.

"In the second half we defended superbly with very little threat from Saltdean and had opportunities to take all three points despite being down to 10.

"It was a great point in the end but a case of what could have been.

“I’d like to give a special mention to 16-year-old Alex Hobden, who again was faultless between the sticks.

"Confidence is still very high within the squad, the new players have settled in quickly and we finally have players returning from injury.

"It’s just a big frustration we did not take nine points from the three league games we played up to Saturday, which perhaps our performances have deserved.”

Bexhill go to Midhurst tomorrow.

