Eastbourne United AFC is based at The Oval in Channel View Road. The club has been taken over by a consortium, which is an association of several companies. The aim is to ‘stabilise, develop and grow the club’ by improving the facilities.

Plans say around 10 years ago £100,000 was spent on facilities at The Oval which meant playing budgets took a hit, the majority of the first team squad left, and the club has had ‘patchy success’ ever since. Little development has taken place since that work.

Currently the site is a grass pitch but the consortium want to replace that with a 3G synthetic pitch. Plans say this will improve the success of the club. It says: “This will allow maximum and flexible use of the main pitch, supported by a proposed coaching centre.”

Big changes for Eastbourne United football club could be on the cards (photo from EBC)

According to the plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council, there are problems maintaining the pitch for players so the main grass pitch would be replaced with a 3G pitch which can be divided into three smaller layouts for five-a-side.

Some interior improvements have been made this year and it’s hoped if these plans are approved, construction will start when the season ends next April. Other proposals include more car parking and a wider access point from Sidley Road. The consortium development team say in the plans: “Our main aim is to create a facility that can be used for local teams to train on and use to play all year round through the summer and winter months”

They hope to hire the site out to local schools and youth teams too. They also want to set up an education programme for young players, a small business league, and walking football for over 50s.

Plans say: “There is a massive shortage of these types of facilities in and around the area, currently have 18 teams wanting to take a slot when the facility at The Oval opens. We all know The Oval has been neglected for many years. We would love to rekindle that history of success and bring the current area a new and exciting facelift and extended range of use. Eastbourne United AFC are convinced that moving to a synthetic soccer surface at The Oval is key to the development and long-term viability of the club.”

