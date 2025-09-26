Billy Vigar: Brain injury charity says death of Chichester City striker will 'unite the football world'

The death of Chichester City striker Billy Vigar will 'unite the football world', according to a charity, which is advocating for action to ‘mitigate against the risk of this kind of head injury’.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old died in hospital on Thursday morning, five days after sustaining a significant brain injury in a match at Wingate and Finchley FC.

An online petition has since been launched, demanding that the football authorities take action over any brick and concrete structures around football pitches that pose a risk to players’ safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporting the call for action is brain injury charity Headway UK.

Billy Vigar's death has sparked the launch of a petition calling for brick and concrete structures near football pitches to be outlawed. Photo: Tommy McMillan

A statement released by the charity on Friday, September 26, read: “Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

Luke Griggs, chief executive of Headway UK, added: “We are deeply saddened to hear of this tragic loss of life.

“This will undoubtedly be an incredibly painful time for his family and teammates, indeed all those connected with Chichester City and the other clubs Billy has represented in his footballing career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a moment that will unite the football world, all fans and those in the game will no doubt register the shock of a player dying as a result of a collision with a concrete wall at the side of a football pitch.

“This is the second such incident in the last few years, with Alex Fletcher of Bath City experiencing career ending injuries through a similar incident.

“This tragedy has to be the catalyst for further discussions about what can be done to mitigate against the risk of this kind of head injury.

“Lower league football or rugby clubs with small, traditional grounds cannot be expected to rebuild their stadiums overnight, but there must be more accessible, affordable ways to mitigate the risk of this kind of injury.

“It will take collaboration between the PFA, FA, local authorities and sponsors to make it happen – but happen it must.”

The petition – which can be signed here – has more than 4,700 signatures.