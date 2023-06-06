Danny Bloor says he is bitterly disappointed he is no longer wanted as Eastbourne Borough manager – and devastated his part in the club’s success has ended.

The popular Priory Lane boss is not wanted as manager by new owner Simon Leslie – and did not accept any of the other roles at the club he was offered instead.

The club have indicated they want to take a new approach to management – this despite Bloor leading Borough to the National South play-offs in 2021-22 and almost again in 22-23 on a budget much smaller than many enjoy in the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bloor’s departure comes just a few days after the deal to sign the club over to its new owner was completed.

Danny Bloor has been manager at Eastbourne Borough for four years and says he is bitterly disappointed his spell has ended | Picture: Lydia Redman

A statement from Bloor issued shortly after the news broke that he was leaving said: “During an eagerly awaited meeting this evening (Monday) with Eastbourne Borough FC’s new owner Simon Leslie, I was informed that I would no longer be required at the club in my current capacity as the club has decided to look in a new direction.

“It goes without saying, that this is a decision that I am bitterly disappointed with given the significant successes both on and off the field that I have been privileged to have been involved with.

“On the field within my four-year tenure, and with challenging competitive resources, my management team of Ben Austin, Nick Arnold, Darren Teague, Teddy Bloor, Dean Lightwood, Chris Dumbrell, Lewis Robinson, Dan Ford, Damian Karchinski and Ray Tuppen and I have generated some fantastic achievements, consistently punching above our weight in the league table, producing play-off campaigns and of course the famous FA Cup game whereby we played Blackpool in the 1st Round Proper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, despite this, the most rewarding aspect for me, has been playing a part in reconnecting the club with the community and watching the crowds increase year on year at Priory Lane.

“With the above in mind, and given the energy & passion we have always demonstrated for the club, we are naturally devastated that our part has come to an end.

“I would like to personally thank all of the wonderful volunteers, committee members and of course EBFC fans for their support to me during the past four years, we have had some great memories.

“It is my wish that these memories only get greater for everyone involved with the club and with that in mind I wish Simon Leslie all the best in the future looking after this special club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad