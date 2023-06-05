Edit Account-Sign Out
New Eastbourne Borough shock: Manager Danny Bloor leaves

Danny Bloor has left Eastbourne Borough – just three days after a new owner was confirmed.
By Steve Bone
Published 5th Jun 2023, 21:23 BST
Danny Bloor in the Eastbourne Borough dugout last season | Picture: Lydia RedmanDanny Bloor in the Eastbourne Borough dugout last season | Picture: Lydia Redman
Danny Bloor in the Eastbourne Borough dugout last season | Picture: Lydia Redman

It is a shock departure – the club having indicated during the process to sell a majority share to Sussex businessman Simon Leslie that Bloor’s enthusiasm for the task of managing the Sports was one of the things that attracted him to the club.

Now the club says Bloor was offered ‘other roles’ at Priory Lane as they plan a new ‘data driven’ approach to football – but he declined to accept any of them.

Leslie takes over at Eastbourne Borough.

How we reported the imminent takeover at Eastbourne Borough.

A statement issued on the EBFC website late on Monday evening said: “Danny will rightly have a place in Boro’s history after three and a half years as manager, consistently finishing in the top third of the division and getting to 1st round of the FA Cup in 2020.

“Moving forward we will have a more data-driven approach to recruitment, preparation and analysis, using the latest AI technology, equipment and platforms to manage the performance and welfare of our players.

“The next Manager/Head Coach will need to be conversant in this and be comfortable and competent in implementing such an approach.

“Danny has been offered other roles within the club as we were keen for him to remain involved, but sadly he has declined to accept any of these.

“We wish him all the best for the future, he will always be a friend of Eastbourne Borough. There will be no further comment until a new managerial appointment is made.”

