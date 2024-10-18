Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Robbie Blake knows welcoming back crocked players will give his side the chance to reignite their Isthmian premier division campaign -- but the Rocks boss will have to play a waiting game to see his squad back up to full strength.

Bognor sit third from bottom in the table after a dismal run of form made worse by injuries depriving the Nyewood Lane chief of a crop of key personnel. They host Cray Valley PM tomorrow (Saturday) and will once again have to reply on youngsters to plug the gaps left by missing players.

Now Blake has brought supporters up to speed with an assessment on his absent charges. He said: "Regards the players we currently have missing, we have some progress reports on when they might be able to return. With Craig Robson, realistically he will be missing for the entire season after suffering that bad ACL injury in the derby game at Chichester City.

"We hope that Doug Tuck will be training with us again next week, so not so long now, while Harvey Whyte -- who didn't complete the warm up before the Canvey Island game -- looks as if he will be out for two weeks before he can return.

The Rocks - seen here in recent action at Dover - look to get back to winning ways when they host Cray Valley PM | Picture: Lyn Phillips

"With Lucas Pattenden it's a bit longer term but we hope he can start training within three weeks though this is fluid due to the nature of his hip injury

"Hayden Gale tried to train with his parent club Dorking Wanderers last week but couldn't manage it and is said to be at least a week away. Ben Anderson needs a small procedure on his ankle and with a bit of luck may be able to train with us in December."

Some good news for the Rocks has been the return of Tommy Block -- and the Rocks gaffer has reiterated just how important support from the stands is to his side.

He added: "Obviously, it was good to see Tommy come through the minutes he played against Dover Athletic and Canvey Island and we remain hopeful he can now stay injury-free.

"We need togetherness in the camp and of course the supporters can play a major part in this too -- something we have been able to rely on during my time here certainly. Stick with us, let's all pull together and redouble our efforts to get back to winning ways sooner rather than later.