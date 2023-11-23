Bognor Regis Town boss may tweak tactics to end awayday blues
A haul of five points from a possible 24 available on the road means Blake's men sit in 16th position in the table despite being unbeaten in the league at the MKM Arena all season.
The game in Kent gives the Rocks the chance to put the handbrake on a poor run of form away from home and provide belief in their ability to put opponents to the sword in their own backyard.
Blake, whose team lost 4-1 in an FA Trophy second round clash against South Park (Reigate) on Wednesday night, says he is willing to tweak his tactics to try to be resolute at the Alcaline Stadium.
He said: "We like to take the game to teams and be on the front foot, always going forward and it's a philosophy that we like, and want to adhere to by and large.
"But there is definitely a time to consider your options in terms of how we set up and if we have to do this away from home now and again to be better, that is certainly something that we will consider, for sure.
"For context, though, we have very much been in the games that we have played away, perhaps the game at league leaders Hornchurch was an exception although we started well. And we have played the top four away so it has been challenging.
"That said we drew at Enfield who are second, and we were definitely in the games at Chatham and Billericay and arguably could have won both of those. With a bit of luck we would have done so, in my opinion. That's football. We mustn't get hung up about it, just work hard to address it.
"We will get there and our home form tells you that we are a good side on our day. Cut out silly defensive mistakes and take our chances in front of goal -- because we create plenty of chances, no doubt -- and we will not be far off at all.
“Address these issues and reproduce that home form on the road and we can look forward to a season that will see us get stronger and stronger, it's as simple as that.”